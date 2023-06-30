Emily Grove Shares the Melodies and Poetry of Joni Mitchell

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez

RED BANK – Emily Grove may seem a little young to have looked at life from both sides now, but the singer-songwriter will be bringing all her talent and tunes to The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts July 1 for “Joni Jam – A Tribute to Joni Mitchell.”

“I just love Joni Mitchell,” said Grove, whose sound has been described as alternative folk. “Her music just means so much to me. She’s one of the top three vocalists in my life that I get inspired by.”

And the tribute show came about at Grove’s urging.

“I decided to just put together a group of amazing musicians and we all love the same stuff and we all love her and the music and we just got together and said, ‘Let’s do a full show,’ ” Grove said. “We’ll have everything you could possibly think of by Joni – all different types of stuff, her jazz, folk. It’s just everything.”

Mitchell, a Canadian-American musician, producer and painter, came to fame in the 1960s on the folk music circuit. Known for her melodic voice and personal lyrics, her work spans genres from folk to rock to pop to jazz. She has received 10 Grammy Awards and has penned classic songs performed by her and other artists, such as “A Free Man in Paris, “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Help Me” and more.

Grove, who comes from Wall, started singing, performing and writing songs at a young age. “I’ve been singing since I was 11,” she said, explaining how she was bullied as a kid.

In switching schools she searched for something to focus on and started vocal lessons. “Then I just started doing it (singing) all the time and I couldn’t stop.”

She credits her parents for being supportive. “My father bought me my first guitar,” Grove said, as she continued to study music and vocals, even traveling to New York City to study opera.

Now she incorporates all genres of music in her repertoire. “I like to go back and forth between contemporary and classical.”

Grove attended Berklee College of Music and embarked on a recording and performing career. “I write songs for me and my other band. So, it’s taken on a life of its own when I wasn’t expecting it. Now this is what I do for a living.”

She has been performing Mitchell’s songs since she was 15: at Glen Burtnik’s “Summer of Love” concert, at the “One Last Waltz” show at the Pollack Theater and as a busker on the Asbury Park boardwalk. (According to the Busking Project, a community of street performers, Mitchell once busked on the streets of Toronto.)

Grove has won several Asbury Music Awards and has toured throughout the U.S., the United Kingdom and Europe.

Although she may seem too young to appreciate the poetry of the 79-year-old Mitchell’s songs, Grove and her bandmates all count themselves as fans of Mitchell and her works. “There’s always an album or song of hers you can find that you like,” Grove said. “That’s what I find so amazing.”

Her favorite: “The Last Time I Saw Richard” from the “Blue” album.

“It’s the bitter side of love,” Grove said. “It’s just like the end of a relationship. And it’s beautiful. I just love it so much.”

Grove knew about the pop-up performance at the Newport Folk Festival – the first in decades – last year by Mitchell, who has suffered from health issues, but was unable to get a ticket. “I know people that are coming to my show that have gone. They said it was amazing.”

But Grove takes a little comfort in the thought that Mitchell knows about her Joni Jam. The show is listed on Mitchell’s website under Upcoming Tributes and Events.

“I just feel like with her music, it hits everybody in a way. It gets you early, and then it just it sticks with you for however long. It’s just timeless.”

Grove offers some advice to fledgling artists: “Trust yourself. Believe in yourself. And just have fun with it. Even when you’re not sure, just keep doing it because you never know. It can take you places you just never thought.”

Grove has performed the Joni Jam at the Vogel before and she never knows what or who to expect. Her audience ranges in age. “It’s surprising to see who’s there and what albums they like. Everybody’s there from all walks. It’s just beautiful. It’s really cool.”

Bandmembers include Ray Suhy and Steve Bryant on guitar, Rolando Alvarado on bass, Steve Honoshowsky on drums and percussion, Mike Gilch on keys and John Martin on horns and woodwinds. Special guests will include Reagan Richards, JaQuita May, Freedom Bremner and Joe Miller.

The repertoire will include some of Grove’s new material. And lots of Joni Mitchell tunes.

The article originally appeared in the June 29 – July 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.