Ethel G. Halvorsen, 97, most recently of Tinton Falls, peacefully passed away at her home Sept. 8, 2023. Ethel was born Aug. 10, 1926, on Staten Island, a daughter of the late Karen and Johan Maarberg. She was raised on Staten Island and moved with her family to New Jersey in the 1950s. She eventually settled in Middletown in 1965, where she would raise her family and live for 43 years before moving to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls in 2008.

Ethel graduated from Wagner College on Staten Island with a degree in nursing. She worked in various fields of nursing for several years. Once she married, she stayed at home to raise her family. Ethel volunteered in the office of the New Monmouth Baptist Church for over 20 years. She was also involved with the church’s Women’s Ministry and visited church members in nursing homes.

Ethel was predeceased by her husband Thor Halvorsen in 1993. She was also predeceased by her brother Arnold Maarberg and sister Karla Parsons.

Ethel is survived by her five children: her three daughters, Sharon Yedzdimir, Claire Pfeiffer and Ann Loftus, and two sons, Eric Halvorsen and Arne Halvorsen. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives paid their respects Sept. 12 and 13 at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. A service was held at the funeral home Sept. 13. The burial and committal followed at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethel’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

This article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.