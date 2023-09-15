Autumn activities abound – from Pick-Your-Own farms to festivals ideal for all ages

Autumn entices, with cooler breezes, changing foliage, hayrides, apple cider and all the fun that comes along with Halloween.

Visiting local farms is also among the top things to do come fall. According to nj.gov, New Jersey, which is renowned as the Garden State, boasts approximately 10,000 farms that span 750,000 acres and grow more than 100 different crops.

According to the state’s website, Abraham Browning of Camden is credited with giving New Jersey the Garden State moniker. In Alfred Heston’s “Jersey Waggon Jaunts,” Browning referred to New Jersey as the Garden State while speaking at the Philadelphia Centennial exhibition on New Jersey Day in 1876. He said, “Our Garden State is an immense barrel, filled with good things to eat and open at both ends, with Pennsylvanians grabbing from one end and New Yorkers from the other.” Others credit Benjamin Franklin with the comparison of New Jersey to a barrel tapped at both ends.

No matter who nicknamed Jersey the Garden State, plenty of farms host fall festivities open to the public. Here are a few ideas to start planning your autumn excursions.

Enjoy a fun day outdoors while supporting family farming at Battleview Orchards. This Freehold-based farm, which is celebrating 115 years in business, harvests locally grown fruits and offers pick-your-own (weather permitting).

This year, Battleview Orchards has an excellent crop of apples. Varieties include Golden Delicious, Empire, Crispin/Mutsu, Early Fuji, Stayman Winesap, Rome Beauty, Cameo, Granny Smith, Braeburn, and Fuji. Around Sept. 23, pumpkins will be available for picking; hayrides also kick off at this time on the weekends only.

While at Battleview Orchards, visit its Country Store, which offers a list of fall faves from freshly baked goods to apple cider, cider donuts, fresh produce, and beyond.

Before visiting, call or check the website to confirm hours, produce supply, and whether the farm is open. Cash only, no pets or large backpacks or bags permitted.

91 Wemrock Road, Freehold, battlevieworchards.com

Happy Day Farm

Happy Day Farm, a local destination renowned for its pumpkins, encourages fall enthusiasts to come explore. It ensures a festive time by offering “a season full of reasons to c’mon out.” Guests can enjoy and snap photos of and with the thousands of Instagram-worthy pumpkins on display.

Visit during Fall Festival Days, which run through Oct. 29 on select dates, Saturdays and Sundays in September, and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.

On those days, over 35 activities and attractions will be open for the $27 per person admission price. Beyond pumpkin picking, Happy Day’s offerings include Pumpkinville – a tiny town of pumpkin houses and a 10-acre doll-themed corn maze that boasts three miles of pathways and a fun lookout bridge. Happy Day Farm’s iconic corn maze has grabbed headlines in years past. In 2018, USA Today voted Happy Day Farm’s maze one of America’s Top 10 Corn Mazes.

The farm’s festival days offer something for every fall fan – from pig races to tractor rides, a feeding zoo, pumpkin bowling, games, a slide and more. Tickets are required to enter all areas of the farm. Available online only and they do sell out.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in October, four main attractions will be open, including pumpkin picking, Pumpkinville, a minion corn maze and zinnia-picking. Tickets are available at the door those days for $21 per person. Cash only.

There is no admission fee to pick pumpkins; simply pay for what you pick. The farm is closed Tuesdays.

106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan Township, happydayfarmnj.com

“Oak Hill Farms is your neighborhood farm. You come in as a customer and leave as a friend,” said Carla Bushey, owner. This fall Oak Hill Farms will host three festivals: A Fall Family Fun Day Sunday, Sept. 17, featuring live music, lawn games, pumpkins, face painting, balloon animals, seasonal treats and all farm seasonal favorites.

Tractor Day will be held Sunday, Sept. 24. It’s a fun day to bring the kids to the farm for a neighborhood pumpkin patch, family pictures on the tractor, sweet treats, a corn pit and more.

Sunday, Oct. 1 is the farm’s annual Fall Artisan Market – a great day to support small businesses and uncover gifts, treats and local gems. The premises will be fully stocked with seasonal candles, feel-good lotions and more.

In addition to the festivals, Oak Hill Farms offers lots of ongoing activities for all ages, including alpaca picnics, goat yoga classes for kids and adults, pumpkin painting, the neighborhood pumpkin patch, story times and pick-your-own flowers for as long as the season permits. Throughout autumn, Oak Hill Farms will offer lawn games and activities for families. Be sure to check out the website and calendar for additional information and hours.

177 Stillwell Road, Holmdel, oakhillfarmsnj.com

