Fall, Winter, Spring: RFH Girls Track Wins State Title in Every Season

The Rumson-Fair Haven girls track team won the Group 2 state championship. Courtesy Christopher Rodriguez

By Rich Chrampanis

RUMSON – Championship teams usually need to face some form of adversity on the road to a title. For the Rumson-Fair Haven girls track team, it came in the sectionals when Willingboro upset the Bulldogs to take the top spot. But RFH turned the tables when it counted the most at the Group 2 state track meet at South Plainfield High School.

Rumson-Fair Haven won the Group 2 state championship, topping Willingboro 77-64.5 to complete a clean sweep. The Bulldogs earned cross country, indoor and outdoor track state championships in the fall, winter and spring.

The Bulldogs were led by Stanford-bound Clemmie Lilley, who won the 800 and 1,600 in addition to being part of RFH’s 4×400 relay team. Junior Reese Reynolds Malone was responsible for 34 points with second-place efforts in the 200, 400 and 800, along with being part of the 4×400 relay.

RFH coach Tim McLoone shared his thoughts on the talented seniors who made their mark on one of the state’s top girls’ track and field programs:

“RFH Girls’ Track has been a powerhouse for many years. There was the 2011 cross country team that went undefeated and was No. 1 overall in New Jersey, the 2019 Winter Track team that ‘ran the table’ of championships, but none can compare with the accomplishments of the current running Bulldogs. In Spring Track alone, the class of 2025 has won the state group championships three of their four years. Add to that, these seniors took the state championships this year in cross country and winter track.

“Of course, they have been led by the renowned Clemmie Lilley, one of the top 400m/800m/1600m runners in the U.S.A. Clemmie has won an astonishing number of county, conference and state titles, along with an equally remarkable 14 RFH records between winter and spring track. The Stanford-bound senior may be the most outstanding of the RFH class of 2025 but she has not done it alone.

“Hannah Nitka has been a multipurpose runner and has captured six RFH records over her four years. She is an outstanding hurdler/sprinter and will be competing for West Point next year.

“Isabella Rodriguez has set five RFH records and has excelled in everything from the 55m hurdles through the 1600m and 2000m steeplechase which accounted for one of her five RFH records. She will be competing for the University of Pennsylvania in the Ivy League this Fall.

“Cassedy Stypul will be taking her own three RFH records to George Washington University where she will specialize in the 200m and 400m. Cassedy was always willing to do anything to help the team including the high jump.

“Logan Rettino will graduate as one of the very finest distance runners in RFH’s rich history, owning the record for the 3000m along with the winter 4x800m relay. She was at her very best in cross country and led the team to the state championship this past fall. A tough leg fracture derailed her Spring Track plans this season but she will be running for the University of Chicago next year.

“Amanda Webster has been a late arrival to the upper echelon of RFH track but recorded an RFH record on the sprint medley relay this spring and has run a number of terrific relay legs. Amanda will be attending Florida State University this fall.

“The accomplishments and example set by these seniors will continue to inspire future RFH track teams and next year’s team, which will include junior sensation Reese Malone.”

CBA Wins

28th State Track Title

Christian Brothers Academy continues to be the gold standard in boys’ track and field. The Colts racked up 111.5 points to comfortably win the Non-Public A title in dominating fashion. Runner-up Bergen Catholic was 48.5 points behind CBA.

The Colts were strong as usual in the distance races with Luke Knatt taking home the 3,200 meters title to go along with two relay wins in the 4×400 and 4×800. Marcus Blasucci made headlines when he took home the shot put title, scoring an upset win over Penn Relays champ Peter Donini of Delbarton.

The article originally appeared in the June 5 – 11, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.