Former Police Officer Admits to Stalking, Other Charges

By Stephen Appezzato

SEA BRIGHT – A former Sea Bright Police officer admitted to a slew of crimes that terrorized his ex-girlfriend.

Last week Erich A. Bennett pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to charges of fourth-degree stalking, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree hindering apprehension and third-degree computer theft.

From October 2022 to January 2023 the 47-year- old officer “engaged in a course of conduct that would put the victim in fear,” according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

During this time Bennett threatened his ex-girlfriend with physical harm – in person and through a fake social media account – slashed her tires and keyed her car, disabled her security cameras and even conducted unauthorized searches on the victim and her associates in law enforcement databases without a legitimate law enforcement purpose while on duty.



The Two River Times reached out to the Sea Bright Police Department for comment but did not hear from them by press time.

The 20-year police veteran and corporal was arrested in January. He is currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, pending future court proceedings. Officials anticipate his sentencing will occur in November. The state intends to recommend a punishment of five years in state prison.



With his plea, Bennett forfeited his right to hold public office in New Jersey. He must also surrender his privately owned firearms, adhere to a permanent restraining order with the victim and pay approximately $4,800 in restitution.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor and director of the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit Melanie Falco is prosecuting the case. Bennett is represented by Mitchell J. Ansell of Ocean Township.

The article originally appeared in the September 7 – 13, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.