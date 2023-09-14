Frank Philip Tucker II, 81, of Oceanport, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Phil was born Oct. 11, 1942, to Phil and Helen Tucker of Oceanport. Phil graduated from Long Branch High School, was a longtime resident of Oceanport, and worked for Estey Metal Products, founded by his father, in Eatontown.

He enjoyed spending time on the water boating and exploring his many outdoor hobbies.

Phil is survived by sister Joan Cox and husband Thomas; his five children, Frank Tucker III, Doris Meyer, Tara Tucker and husband Michael, Chris Tucker and wife Cheryl, and John Tucker; and his seven grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, John, Julia, Jack, Brian and Charlie.

Private services will be held for the family.

This article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.