From Broadway to Red Bank, Bernadette Peters Comes to Town  

Bernadette Peters will perform at the Two River Theater Nov. 8 and 9. Andrew Eccles

By Mary Ann Bourbeau

RED BANK – The Two River Theater is hosting a two-night fall fundraiser Nov. 8 and 9 featuring Broadway icon Bernadette Peters. Among the perks included with select-price tickets are a pre-show reception, post-show champagne toast, photos and drink vouchers.

The winner of three Tony Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and four Grammys, Peters is one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers. She has starred in the hit musicals, “Gypsy,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” ‘Follies,” “The Goodbye Girl,” “Mack and Mabel” and “Hello, Dolly!” Along with Mandy Patinkin, she led the cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.” Her other Sondheim musicals include “A Little Night Music,” “Follies” and “Into the Woods.” Peters recently concluded the West End debut of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of “Old Friends,” celebrating the life and work of Sondheim. The show, which also stars Lea Salonga, will transfer to Broadway with previews beginning March 2025.

“ ‘Old Friends’ is all Sondheim music, put together in a revue form,” said Peters. “I looked at the audience at the end of every show and they looked so fulfilled, crying and loving the moment. I miss Stephen. He was a very special writer, a special person and special in my career. I’m grateful for all the music he left us to enjoy.”

Along with her work on the stage, Peters boasts an impressive list of television credits, including “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Good Fight,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Smash.” Her film credits include “Pennies from Heaven,” “The Jerk,” “Annie,” “Silent Movie” and the Jonathan Larson biopic “tick, tick…BOOM!” She has also recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall” and “Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers and Hammerstein.”

Born and raised in Queens, New York., Peters was dancing and acting at an early age, making her professional stage debut at age 9. Still, she wasn’t sure if that was the right career choice, so she eventually took a skills test.

“The answers were hygienist or acting,” she said. “Those were my choices.”

Peters followed her heart and by the time she was 20, she won a Drama Desk Award for “Dames at Sea” and a Theater World Award for “George M!” Despite her star status, Peters frequently lends her support to regional theaters and is looking forward to the shows at the Two River Theater.

“I’m a big proponent of supporting theater companies,” she said. “It’s exciting to be able to help them. Live theater must be kept alive. It inspires young people – both writers and actors – who have a lot of creativity that needs to be expressed. Theater fills people’s hearts. I enjoy taking an audience on a musical journey. At the end of the night, I feel satisfied.”

Along with theater, Peters’ other passion is helping animals. In 1998, she and fellow animal advocate Mary Tyler Moore started Broadway Barks, an organization that places pets in loving homes with the help of volunteers and celebrities while also shining a light on responsible pet ownership and the importance of spay neuter programs.

“I saw a great need to help animals in the city shelters,” said Peters, who lives in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, a pit bull named Rosalia and a shaggy dog named Charlie. “There were so many beautiful animals who were homeless and just needed to be seen, so we held an adoption event in Shubert Alley.”

Peters is also a New York Times best-selling author, having penned three children’s books – “Broadway Barks,” “Stella is a Star” and “Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever.” All proceeds benefit Broadway Barks. She recently held an event in London with Elaine Page called West End Woofs, a sister organization to Broadway Barks.

“Since we started, we’ve found homes for about 2,500 cats and dogs,” said Peters. “It’s very gratifying.”

Tickets for the Fall Fundraiser at Two River Theater are available at tworivertheater.org.

The article originally appeared in the October 24 – 30, 2024 print edition of The Two River Times.