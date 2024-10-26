From the Scary to the Divine, 76th Annual Red Bank Halloween Parade Delivers

By Patrick Olivero

RED BANK – No spooky wind or ghastly rain ruined the 76th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 20. Instead, warm temperatures and sunny skies graced the parade route and shined brightly on princesses, superheroes, videogame characters, monsters and more. The lineup for the parade began at 1 p.m. at the corner of Hudson Avenue and E. Bergen Place. The route wound through the borough to the White Street parking lot where Red Bank School of Rock provided live music and Red Bank RiverCenter handed out gift cards for the best costumes. Borough officials, including police, firefighters and even Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano, threw candy to the crowds. Happy Halloween!

The article originally appeared in the October 24 – October 30, 2024 print edition of The Two River Times.