Gary Francis Rupert passed away July 13, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born in New York City March 2, 1954, to Elizabeth and Joseph Rupert. Gary attended New Hyde Park Memorial High School and graduated in 1971. Following graduation, Gary attended Hofstra University and then went on to work at Bankers Trust where he met his wife-to-be Shirley Mayer.

Shirley and Gary were married in August 1975. She and Gary raised three children, adopting Matthew from Bogota, Colombia, in 1984, followed by Carol, also from Bogota, in 1987, with Christopher born in 1990. Even though Shirley and Gary divorced in 1995, they remained close friends up until her passing in 2021 and were the most dedicated and loving parents to their three children.

Gary remarried Katherine Donovan in 1996. Katy and Gary had three children, Sara in 1997, Jennifer in 1999, and John in 2002, while living in Mahwah and later Bedminster.

Gary held many roles throughout his career in finance, working 21 years with Merrill Lynch as CEO and managing director of Portfolio Services. He later worked and served as CEO for Metropolitan West Securities, Wachovia Global Securities Lending, and Scotia Capital (USA); most recently working with the Royal Bank of Canada Security Lending and Wealth Management Division.

In addition to a successful career in securities lending, Gary had passions in farming, woodworking, community engagement, decorating for Christmas, a good practical joke, and being a loving and dedicated father to his six children and numerous dogs. Gary also ran Three Meadows Farm in Bedminster and was instrumental in helping that farm become a center for children with autism under the new ownership, Somerset Hills Learning Institute. He continued to serve this cause as a member of the board of directors for the farm and institute.

Above all, Gary most enjoyed gathering with his friends and family, spending time together over his home-cooked meals, surrounded by laughter and multitudes of Christmas trees.

Gary met his current wife Irene Caposello when they were friends and colleagues at Merrill Lynch. Gary and Irene married in 2018 and lived in Holmdel with Irene’s two children, James and Simon.

Gary is survived by his wife Irene, his six children, Matthew, Carol, Christopher, Sara, Jennifer and John; his two stepchildren James and Simon; his siblings Bette Moore and Joseph Rupert; and numerous extended family. He was predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Elizabeth, brother John, and first wife Shirley.

Viewings were held July 17 and 18 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. Gary’s funeral service was held July 19 at St. Benedict Church, Holmdel. Burial followed at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Make More Music Foundation. This nonprofit, founded by Matthew, Carol and Christopher Rupert in honor of their parents, uplifts and educates the next generation of young musicians through scholarships for music lessons, free community concert programs and instrument donations and placements. Donations can be made at makemoremusic.org.

The article originally appeared in the July 20 – 26, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.