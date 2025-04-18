Geoff Billet Era Ends at CBA After 18 Years

Geoff Billet’s tenure as the Christian Brothers Academy basketball coach has come to an end following a 21-5 season in 2024-25 and 325 wins in 18 years in Lincroft. Rich Chrampanis

By Rich Chrampanis

LINCROFT – Since 1962, Christian Brothers Academy has had three head basketball coaches. The search for number four begins now after the school announced that Geoff Billet will not return behind the bench after completing his 18th season.

Billet posted a record of 325-127 during his tenure, highlighted by Shore Conference Tournament wins in 2009 and 2010 and section state titles in 2009 and 2015. The Colts reached the Shore Conference Tournament championship game in 2024-25 with a 21-5 record.

“These 18 years would not have been possible without the hard work of our student-athletes, partnership with terrific assistant coaches, and the support of our parents and fans,” Billet said in a press release. “It has been an honor to serve as head basketball coach at the Academy and I will forever be thankful for the memories we made together.”

Billet’s outstanding coaching record is mirrored by his impact as a player. Billet helped CBA win a state title in 1995 under Ed Wicelinski before going on to a successful collegiate career at Rutgers. He returned to his alma mater in 2007 as the school’s third head coach, following Wicelinski and Vinny Cox.

“Christian Brothers Academy extends its gratitude to Coach Billet for his unrelenting devotion to CBA Basketball and his student-athletes over the past 18 years,” CBA President Ross Fales said. “Each season, Coach Billet represented the Academy with passion and professionalism on the sidelines. He’s had a profound impact on a myriad of young players and will forever be a part of the CBA Basketball legacy. We wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter.

According to the school’s press release, the search for the next CBA head basketball coach will begin later this month.

The article originally appeared in the April 17 – 23, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.