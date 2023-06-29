Giuseppe Valenti, 84, of Colts Neck, died June 19, 2023. Giuseppe was born in Castellammare Del Golfo, Italy, to the late Lucrezia and Gaspare Valenti.

He was raised in Italy and, from a very early age, worked with his father on the family’s farm. In his late 20s, he immigrated to the United States and began working in construction. After a short time, he went back to Italy and married his loving wife of 55 years, Giuseppa, before moving back to Brooklyn, New York, and starting their family together.

Giuseppe was a skilled worker who knew how to do it all. From woodworking to masonry, he could build or fix anything around the house. He loved to work hard and, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a thoughtful, kind and warm spirit who will always be remembered for his big heart and wonderful smile.

Giuseppe was predeceased by his parents and his brother Frank Valenti.

He is survived by his beloved wife Giuseppa Valenti and his children; Lucrezia and her husband Joe Tagliavia of Freehold, Gasper and his wife Silvana Valenti of Lake Worth, Florida, and Paola and her husband Eric DiNapoli of Colts Neck; his sister Rosina Valenti; and six grandchildren, Alessia, Stephanie, Cynthia, Erica, Marisa and Samuel.

A visitation was held June 22 at Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered June 23 at the Parish of St. Mary’s, Colts Neck.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks with gratitude donations in Giuseppe’s name be made to Niños Del Sol at fundacionninosdelsol.org.

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Giuseppe, please visit his page of tribute at holmdelfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the June 29 – July 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.