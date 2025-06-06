Hackensack Meridian Health Announces Two New Board Officers

Domenic DiPiero, left, Nadine Leslie, right.

Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) announced the appointment of two new officers of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees:

• Treasurer – Domenic DiPiero, president and founder of Newport Capital Group, a national independent investment advisory firm.

• Assistant Secretary – Nadine Leslie serves as president and CEO of Middlesex Water Company, a publicly-traded investor-owned water and wastewater utility company established in 1897.

“We look forward to their expertise and oversight as HMH navigates its next chapter of growth and continues its focus on quality patient care,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health.

