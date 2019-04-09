Highlands Goes Green For St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Photos by Patrick Olivero

HIGHLANDS – Strong, chilly winds did not deter a festive turnout for the 17th annual Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 23. There were pipes and drums, Irish dancers and colorful floats. The parade took off from Huddy Park at Bay and Waterwitch avenues. Sponsored by the Highlands Business Partnership, many of the local establishments offered specials and festivities, or pre-parade fundraisers.

This article was first published in the March 28-April 3, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

