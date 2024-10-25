High School Football Playoffs are Right Around the Corner

Rumson-Fair Haven’s Owen O’Toole became the school’s all-time leader in passing yards in the Bulldogs’ 56-32 win at home against Donovan Catholic. Patrick Olivero

By Rich Chrampanis

It’s the final week of the regular season for public schools; Red Bank Catholic and St. John Vianney have two more weeks of games before they begin the postseason. Rumson-Fair Haven, Shore Regional and Middletown North have the chance for undefeated regular seasons and high seeds in the upcoming state playoffs. Holmdel has a big matchup with Manalapan. The Hornets are in a great position to get a home playoff game as well.

Records Through Week Seven

Rumson-Fair Haven 7-0

Shore Regional 7-0

Middletown North 6-0

Holmdel 6-1

St. John Vianney 5-3

Red Bank Catholic 4-3

Red Bank Regional 4-3

Middletown South 3-4

Colts Neck 0-7

Monmouth Regional 0-8

High School Football Roundup

Top Local Performances from Week Seven

Owen O’Toole, Rumson-Fair Haven

The Bulldogs’ senior quarterback became the school’s all-time passing leader with another surgical performance. O’Toole was 26-of-30 for a career-high 331 yards and two touchdown passes along with 35 yards on the ground and another score in RFH’s 56-32 win over Donovan Catholic. The Bulldogs are a perfect 7-0 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Abdul Turay, St. John Vianney

The Lancers’ sophomore running back had 28 carries for a career-high 241 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Matawan. Turay has over 1,400 yards and 26 touchdowns with two more games on the regular season slate.

Frankie Williams, Red Bank Catholic

Williams reminded everyone that he’s one of the state’s top quarterbacks in RBC’s 42-14 win over Paramus Catholic. Frankie was 13-of-20 for 201 yards and four touchdown passes along with a touchdown run in a performance that could spark the defending state champs to make a postseason run.

Week Seven Scores

Rumson-Fair Haven 56, Donovan Catholic 32

Holmdel 49, Monmouth Regional 12

St. John Vianney 42, Matawan 21

Shore Regional 37, Ocean Township 14

Raritan 34, Colts Neck 27

Red Bank Catholic 42, Paramus Catholic 14

Red Bank Regional 27, Long Branch 20

Week Eight Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

Red Bank Regional at Matawan, 6 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Monmouth Regional, 6 p.m.

Middletown North at Freehold Township, 6:30 p.m.

Raritan at St. John Vianney, 6:30 p.m.

Colts Neck at Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Middletown South at Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m.

Holmdel at Manalapan, 7 p.m.

Asbury Park at Shore Regional, 7 p.m.



The article originally appeared in the October 24 – 30, 2024 print edition of The Two River Times.