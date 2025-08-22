Holmdel Dedicates Road in Memory of Billy DiMaio

Two new road signs in memory of Billy DiMaio, a Holmdel High School graduate, now stand at Crawfords Corner Road and the PNC Bank Arts Center access road by the high school. Sunayana Prabhu

By Sunayana Prabhu

HOLMDEL – Township officials have dedicated a road near Holmdel High School in memory of William “Billy” DiMaio, the 25-year-old township resident and standout athlete killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans New Year’s Day.

Mayor Brian Foster, Deputy Mayor Kim LaMountain and committee member Rocco Impreveduto unveiled two road signs designating the PNC Bank Arts Center access road toward the Garden State Parkway off Crawfords Corner Road as “Billy DiMaio Boulevard.” An ordinance authorizing the renaming and dedicating the access road in honor of DiMaio was introduced in January and adopted at the committee’s March 10 meeting.

“Billy DiMaio was an integral part of our community, a young man who gave back to the town he loved by volunteering his time to coach the next generation of lacrosse players,” Foster said in a release Aug. 13 announcing the unveiling of the two road signs. “This dedication ensures that his positive impact and legacy will be remembered by everyone who drives along this road.”

LaMountain said DiMaio’s memory will remain part of the township’s landscape. “Billy’s life was a testament to community spirit and passion,” she said. “While his death was a profound loss, we hope this tribute will provide some comfort to his loved ones and serve as a constant reminder of the vibrant young man who meant so much to Holmdel.”

DiMaio, a 2017 Holmdel High School graduate, was one of at least 14 people killed when a man drove a truck into crowds celebrating on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Jan. 1. According to the FBI, the attacker was killed in a shootout with police. Dozens more were injured.

DiMaio was remembered not only for his athletic accomplishments but also for his volunteer work with Holmdel’s lacrosse program and his professional achievements. After graduating from Holmdel, he attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, where he excelled as a Griffin lacrosse player. In an online statement issued Jan. 3, the college administration said, “Billy played the game with great passion, which was felt by everyone that shared the field with him. He brought a genuine love for lacrosse and an infectious energy with him everywhere he played – from Long Island, to Holmdel, to Chestnut Hill. The impact he had on our program was profound, but pales in comparison to the unforgettable impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

DiMaio worked as an account executive with Audacy, a New York-based broadcasting company, which said in a statement that he would be remembered for his “unwavering work ethic, positive attitude, and kindness.”

On Jan. 10, Holmdel schools and township officials observed a moment of silence in DiMaio’s honor, joining a statewide remembrance in Louisiana, where Gov. Jeff Landry ordered flags at half-staff for each of the victims.

The DiMaio family concluded in his obituary, “Billy’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and inspiration.”

The article originally appeared in the August 21 – 27, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.