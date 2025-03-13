Holmdel Funds Courtesy Busing; Will Acquire Potter’s Farm

Potter Brothers LLC owned the century-old working Potter’s Farm for many years. In January 2020, it was sold to United Methodist Homes of New Jersey, which planned to build an assisted living facility on the property. File Photo/Allison Perrine

By Sunayana Prabhu

HOLMDEL – The township committee made significant strides in supporting both schools and open space preservation, earning widespread appreciation from residents at the latest township meeting.

In separate actions, the committee approved funds for courtesy busing for district students and authorized the acquisition of the historic Potter’s Farm property following successful negotiations.

Courtesy Busing Continues

In a unanimous vote, township officials approved a resolution entering into a shared service agreement with the district’s board of education (BOE) to provide a one-time $600,000 to assist with financial needs related to the BOE’s fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

The funding comes amid ongoing discussions about the district’s financial challenges, including the potential elimination of courtesy busing, which sparked outrage among residents at the previous township committee meeting Feb. 25. BOE officials requested increased financial support from the township to address the district’s upcoming budget gaps.

During the meeting, officials said they were thankful for the township’s support. “We sincerely hope this marks the beginning of a more collaborative effort to invest in the future of our students and schools, which is one of the six pillars of our community,” said Alison LoPresti, vice president of the Holmdel BOE. “Strong schools mean a strong and successful Holmdel.”

Holmdel School Superintendent Scott Cascone commended the township committee’s approach, noting, “There’s a pact of trust as public servants that we’re going to serve faithfully and in the interest of our constituents. The process the town committee followed was by no means hasty. It was absolutely very diligent.”

Courtesy busing provides free transportation for students who live within 2 miles of their elementary or middle school or 2.5 miles of the high school. According to the BOE, the program impacts approximately 700 to 800 students in town at a cost of $600,000 to $800,000 annually.

The BOE is preparing its budget, which will be presented to the community at the March 19 school board meeting.

Potter’s Farm Preserved as Open Space

At the same meeting, the governing body introduced an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the nearly 17-acre property at 117 Red Hill Road, known as Potter’s Farm for $4.5 million.

Residents have long viewed this land as the gateway to Holmdel and opposed its development.

Formerly owned by Potter Brothers LLC, the property had been a working farm for decades. The nonprofit United Methodist Homes of New Jersey purchased it in 2020. In 2021, it pro- posed the site for a dementia care facility operating as Enclave at Holmdel, Inc. The project, widely opposed by residents, included an assisted living community for up to 105 residents.

Now, the township will be able to preserve the century-old property in its current state, preventing any future development. The property will continue to be used for agricultural purposes. “We’re keeping the property as it has always been, with sheep grazing, just as it was,” Mayor Brian Foster said, noting the township’s commitment to maintaining the area’s rural aesthetic.

According to the ordinance, the developer, Enclave at Holmdel Inc., appraised the property at $6.3 million, but through good-faith negotiations, the parties agreed to $4.5 million. The purchase amount will be funded through municipal bonds with the down payment amount of $214,286 coming from Holmdel’s Open Space Trust Fund.

“Over the course of the past three years, starting with Mayor (DJ) Lucarelli, through my time and to today, we as a township committee have now captured preventive development on 63 acres in town, including the 17 acres of Potter’s Farm, which many have called the gateway to Holmdel,” committee member Rocco Impreveduto said.

Other News

In other action, the township entered into a shared services agreement with Monmouth County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for a five-year period beginning March 1. The county EMS and equipment will be stationed at 11- 13 Centerville Road, which houses the Centerville Road Fire and EMS Station. The agreement was made to ensure a consistent emergency medical response, addressing staffing challenges in the Holmdel First Aid Squad. The county will provide basic life support EMS for 10 hours Monday through Friday, including additional backup response based on the availability of the Holmdel Squad and its members. Services will include both responding to calls for emergency medical assistance and providing medical transportation services.

Impreveduto called the meeting a “big” night. “It supports all of the most meaningful things in our town,” he said.

The article originally appeared in the March 13 – March 19, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.