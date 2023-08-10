Howard Haik Kavookjian II, 94, of Ocean, passed away peacefully July 22, 2023. He was born Aug. 12, 1928, in the Bronx, New York, the son of Howard Haik Kavookjian Sr. and Phyllis (Smith) Kavookjian.

Howard attended The Peddie School in Hightstown and then Georgetown University, graduating in 1950. He served stateside in the Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He later joined the family printing business in Manhattan, ultimately working as an independent salesman for Haik Graphics where he remained until his retirement in 1993.

On May 18, 1963, Howard married Mary Cosentino of West Long Branch. Together they raised three children, living in Monmouth County for over 60 years.

Howard was an avid daily squash player and belonged to the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan for many years. He loved the outdoors, especially the social aspects of deer hunting with his friends and spending time fishing on Sebec Lake in Maine. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and was happiest when his grandchildren came to visit.

Howard is survived by his wife Mary and their three children and spouses, Elizabeth (Kavookjian) Rigas and Chris Rigas of Wellsville, New York; Christian Kavookjian and Jacqueline (Sachau) Kavookjian of Round Hill, Virginia; and Kevin Kavookjian and Alisan (McLaughlin) Kavookjian of Princeton. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Topher, Nial, John, Mary Grace, Isabella, Evangeline, Claire, Christian, Rose, Joseph, and Jude, and his sister and her husband, Phyllis Fitzgerald and Jack Fitzgerald of Stuart, Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 26 at Holy Cross Church in Rumson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train at smiletrain.org.

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 10, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.