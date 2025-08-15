Immigration Issues in Red Bank, Social Change Among Topics at Indie Street Film Festival 

The 2024 short film “Borderline Butterfly,” which will be presented at the upcoming Indie Street Film Festival in Red Bank, follows the daily activities of two local immigrant rights activists. Courtesy Indie Street Film Festival

By Mary Ann Bourbeau

RED BANK – To celebrate the 10th year of the Indie Street Film Festival, organizers have chosen a slew of documentaries that feature social change and stories of hope. One such short film is “Borderline Butterfly,” focusing on immigration challenges in Red Bank.

Filmed in 2024, the documentary follows the daily activities of two local immigrant rights advocates set against the backdrop of ICE raids and an upcoming presidential election. The advocates reflect on their own experiences of lacking papers and witnessing deportation, and how these experiences led them into activism on immigrant rights.

As an ethnographic film, it illustrates how immigration politics and activism intersect on local and personal levels, and it offers a thought-provoking contrast to the current situation of immigrant activism in the U.S. The film’s director, Joshua Zeman (“The Loneliest Whale”), will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.

“We’re sharing real stories of compassion and humanistic leadership to ignite positive change,” said festival co-founder and director Jay Webb. “In a world that deeply needs hope, join us for a powerful conversation on how documentary storytelling can fuel social change, compassion and collective action.”

“With Borderline Butterfly, I aim to bring depth, perspective and nuance to the tireless efforts of dedicated individuals like Itzel (Hernandez) and Julie (Flores-Castillo), whose work in immigration activism shapes lives and communities across the United States,” said director Simon Sonderbo Nielsen. “Although only a year has passed since this footage was recorded, much has changed, but I hope the film continues to illuminate why these issues matter to so many.”

The festival, which runs Aug. 18 to 24 at Basie Center Cinemas and other local venues, has a slate of more than 70 documentary, narrative and animation short films from talented filmmakers hailing from 15 different countries. It also features 11 independent feature films spotlighting emerging filmmakers with stories of hope and inspiration.

Webb and co-founder Jim Scavone were longtime advocates of the arts in Monmouth County when they set out to launch a film festival. They envisioned a space where film and community could intersect through social gatherings, panel discussions, music experiences, education, and networking events. Each night includes an after-party at local places, including the Vogel, Robinson Ale House, Triumph Brewing, Five Dimes Brewing and Urban Coalhouse.

The weeklong event kicks off with an opening night ceremony at the Vogel followed by the New Jersey premiere of “Checkpoint Zoo,” which centers on the early days of the Ukraine-Russian war. When a beloved animal refuge finds itself caught in the crossfire – with the invading Russian army on one side and the Ukrainian front line on the other – thousands of animals were left trapped with little food and water. Against all odds, a courageous team of zookeepers and volunteers risked their lives to embark on a seemingly impossible mission to bring the animals to safety.

“Sharing stories from around the world and opening ourselves to different perspectives and voices is really more important than ever with all that is happening,” said Webb. “The world of independent film has always been a space where passion, humanity and creativity can be amplified, and this year’s festival promises to honor that in every way possible.”

The slate of narrative feature films this year are all New Jersey premieres. They include Heitor Dhalia’s “The Ballad of a Hustler,” Jacy Mairs’ “Trash Baby,” T.J. Sandella’s “Battersea” and Bernhard Wenger’s “Peacock.” Also included is Tina Romero’s “Queens of the Dead,” which will be followed by a conversation with Romero.

A selection of New Jersey shorts includes 14 films, all with a connection to the Garden State.

On Friday, Aug. 22 at Two River Theater on Bridge Avenue, the New Jersey Film Commission will lead a featured panel spotlighting the state’s growing opportunities within the film industry and the local impact of Netflix’s expansion. The conversation, moderated by Jon Crowley, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, will explore the creative, logistical and economic growth happening in the state and shed light on how filmmakers can tap into the expanding support systems within the state’s film ecosystem. The panel features New Jersey-based film professionals Carol Cuddy, Karen Kessler, David Smith and Michael Uslan.

Sunday, Aug. 24, brings a panel discussion at Basie Cinemas exploring “Filmmaking for Good,” focusing on how stories of humanistic leadership spark real-world movements. The winning films will be selected by a jury of industry professionals and will be honored during a ceremony open to passholders at Triumph Brewing Company later that day.

Indie Street Film Festival offers a seven-day all-access pass for $129 that grants access to all films, discussions, parties, art events and complimentary food and beverages from participating sponsors. Individual film tickets are $14.95. For a complete schedule of events and to purchase festival passes and tickets, visit indiestreetfilmfestival.org.

The article originally appeared in the August 14 – 20, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.