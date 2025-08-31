

James Michael Nolan of Williston, Florida, formerly of Rumson and Malvern, Pennsylvania, died peacefully Aug. 15, 2025, after a brief but intense battle with brain cancer.

Born Feb. 24, 1945, he was the son of James Francis Nolan and Eileen Patricia Nurney Nolan. He is survived by his wife, Kate Nolan, and his four children, James Nolan, Molly Nolan, Danny Nolan and Bridget Nolan Howell. He is also survived by his sister, Raechelle Bugni, and many nephews, nieces and grandchildren.

Mike, as he was known, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University and was three credits short of achieving his master’s degree from American University when he was called to serve in Vietnam. He was commissioned as an intelligence officer by the United States Marine Corps and served as a combat interrogator in country for 12 months. Upon returning home, Michael became a successful actor, appearing in numerous television and movie roles, as well as commercials and on Broadway, and was instrumental in founding TKTS on Broadway in New York City.

Mike was a firm believer in self-determination and this spurred his decision to enter the business sector. Mike’s career in corporate America brought him both personal and professional success; it is also where he met his wife of 43 years, Kate.

While he traveled extensively for business, he always made sure to spend plenty of time with his wife and children, and found time for his hobbies, which included playing sports, running, writing, theater, coaching and reading. He competed in the New York City Marathon, finishing in the top 20%, and starred in numerous theatrical productions, including a leading role in “The Nutcracker.” He also loved poetry, singing, painting, fishing and boating.

Upon his retirement, Michael and Kate moved to Williston, Florida, where Michael, never one to sit still, happily taught English for 10 years.

Mike lived his life boldly, authentically and morally; everything he did in his life, he did with 100% commitment, drive and intensity. Whether loving his wife and children, teaching in the classroom, playing basketball or starting and building a business, Mike poured his heart and mind into it.

Mike was a superlative father and he considered raising his children his most important job and most brilliant accomplishment.

He was a leader, an artist, a communicator, a coach and an educator – a man who inspired everyone he met. He brought together the sharp mind of an expert negotiator, the drive of a fierce competitor, and the heart of a sensitive poet. He was inventive and original, always thinking outside the box. With his wit and irreverent sense of humor, he constantly surprised those around him. He had a gift for seeing the ridiculous in almost anything, and his ingenuity and creativity left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

To quote his favorite book, “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck:

“And this I believe: that the free, exploring mind of the individual human is the most valuable thing in the world.

And this I would fight for: the freedom of the mind to take any direction it wishes, undirected.

And this I must fight against: any idea, religion, or government which limits or destroys the individual.

This is what I am and what I am about.”

A private memorial service was held Aug. 28. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice and the wonderful caregivers at havenhospice.com/donate or 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626, so they may continue to help others the way they helped Michael.

Arrangements are entrusted to Weems & Sons Funeral Homes, Williston, Florida.

