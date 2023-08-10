Jane R. Thornberry

Jane R. (Schenck) Thornberry, 94, passed away surrounded by family peacefully July 25, 2023. Jane was born in 1928 in Newark to Henry and Majorie (Rusby) Schenck. She grew up sailing on the Metedeconk River and, despite having a well-traveled life, it was always her favorite place.

Jane graduated from Point Pleasant High School, she attended Trenton State College and earned her degree in nursing. She then went on to become a surgical nurse at Point Pleasant Hospital.

After raising her children, Jane became a Realtor for Applebrook Real Estate Agency and then spent many years selling homes at Gloria Nilson Realty where she received the Million Dollar Sales Club award several times.

In addition to her work and family, Jane enjoyed many sports activities such as golf, tennis and

paddleball. Her knitting and needlepoint creations are legendary and those who knew her are blessed to have beautiful treasures made especially for them. Jane was most proud of becoming a Master Bridge player, after spending many years working to achieve this goal.

She was predeceased by her former husband Ronald B. Thornberry.

Jane will lovingly be remembered by her four children and their families: William and Barbara Thornberry, Middletown; Jennifer Thornberry, Atlantic Highlands; Robert and Heather Thornberry, Trinity, Florida; and Marcie and John Forsyth, Atlantic Highlands.

Jane enjoyed many celebrations with her grandchildren, Stephen (Maeghan) Thornberry, Greg (Laura) Thornberry, Katelyn (Jorge) Morejon, Kelly Forsyth, Zach Thornberry, Julia Forsyth and Shaylee Thornberry. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Faith, Jake, Savannah, Charlotte, Ellison, Jorge, William, Madison and Henry.

A private ceremony to honor her life will be held on the Metedeconk River at a later date. Those wishing to pay tribute may send a donation to Adoption Services at Lutheran Social Ministries of NJ at lsmnj.org.

