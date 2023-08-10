Janet M. Lewis, 87, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully July 22, 2023. Born and raised in Matawan. Janet was a graduate of Matawan High School, a longtime parishioner of St. James RC Church and a member of the Red Bank Senior Center. She also worked at Charles of the Ritz in Holmdel.

Janet was dedicated to her family throughout her life; a loving mother, she raised her children, then, as a devoted daughter, sacrificed to care for her mother. Later she took a crucial role caring for her grandchildren and was a key part of her great-grandchildren’s lives.

She kept a meticulous and comfortable home. Janet loved to be in the kitchen and her much-loved specialty was meatballs. She had a profound love of music and passionately enjoyed dancing, especially the jitterbug, even in the final days of her life.

Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband Allen R. Lewis in 2004, her cherished daughter Janet Hartoin in 2020 and her brother Louis Nicol and his wife Susan.

Janet is survived by her loving children, Allen E. Lewis and wife Charlotte “Charli” and Diane L. Quarles and husband Keith; her adored grandchildren, Melissa Morris and fiancé George Slater, Erin Quarles and fiancé Nicholas Spatola, Philip Quarles, Mason Lewis, Cooper Lewis and wife Alexandra “Alex”; her cherished grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Casey and Kylie Kruse and Cade, Ethan and Fynn Slater; her son-in-law Robert Hartoin; her brother Charles “Charlie” Nicol and wife Florence; and her twin sister Marilyn Palosin.

Family and friends visited July 27 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. The funeral Mass was held July 28 at St. James Church in Red Bank, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s memory to the St. Crispin Food Pantry, at St. Anthony of Padua Church with “St. Crispin Society” written in the memo line, 121 Bridge St., Red Bank, NJ 07701 or online at giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/stanthonys (select “St. Crispin Society from Fund selection dropdown menu).

Memories and condolences may be shared at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 10, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.