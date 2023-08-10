John Semus, 99, of Holmdel, died July 20, 2023.

John was born in 1924 to the late Irene and Alexander Semush in Manhattan. He was raised on the Lower East Side of the city, attending and graduating from Stuyvesant High School. After high school, John studied at Rider College where he received his bachelor’s degree. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. John was an insurance claims specialist for Continental Insurance in New York.

John was known for his sarcasm and his ability to tease his family and friends. He was also a very great dancer. John loved to watch the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the Dodgers, and Mets, and when it was time to relax, he enjoyed opening a good mystery book. Most important of all in his life was his family.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Emma Semus and his brother George Semus.

He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held July 23 at Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A funeral home service was offered July 24. Burial followed at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel.

For messages of condolence or to share a favorite memory of John, please visit his page of tribute at holmdelfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 10, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.