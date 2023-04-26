Joseph J. Peruti, 75, of Long Branch, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, with his family by his side.

Joseph was born and raised in Meriden, Connecticut to the late Frank and Rose Pire Peruti. He attended Orville H. Platt High School in Meriden, Connecticut, then attended college at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois. Joe and his wife, Susan, raised their family in Connecticut, and later moved to Long Branch, New Jersey where both of his children reside with their families. Joseph owned and operated several companies during his life before finally working for McVac Environmental Services, Inc. of New Haven, Connecticut.

Joe’s family would describe him as having a tireless work ethic. He also faced all of life’s challenges with perseverance and grit. He was always the first person to call for anyone close to him due to his willingness to lend a hand or support no matter what the circumstances were. Although Joe enjoyed the simple things in life, he had many layered interests, and cannot be defined by any one thing he did. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and always set out on new creative business ventures. Joe was always working on new projects, whether it be tinkering with old cars he had purchased, working on treehouses with his grandkids, or building new houses themselves.

One of his greatest interests was in his lifelong pursuit of health and wellness. As someone who loved to cook, he was always trying and creating new healthy recipes, which he was eager for his family to try. He also loved to compete and was an avid runner and tri-athlete who completed his last race this year. He was a lifelong UConn Basketball and New York Yankees fan who loved going to the stadium for a game, but was the biggest fan of any team that his kids or grandkids were a part of. Most of all, Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Joe will be greatly missed.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan Mausner Peruti; a son, Joshe Peruti and his wife Tereza; a daughter, Hilary DiPiero and her husband, Domenic III; two sisters, Maryann Calvi and her husband Joseph and Anita Peruti; four grandchildren, Domenic IV, Isabella, Ava and Penelope.

There will be a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, with a prayer service at noon at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Interment will be private.

Please visit Joseph’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the April 27 – May 3, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.