Joyful Screams Fill the Air at St. Mary’s Annual Fair

By Patrick Olivero

MIDDLETOWN – The annual St. Mary’s Great Fair got underway Monday, June 26 as crowds braved the humidity and seemingly daily threat of thunderstorms to enjoy the carnival atmosphere.

The fair continues from 6 to 10 p.m. every night (11 p.m. Saturday) through July 1.

In addition to the 22 amusement park-style rides, there are boardwalk games, food stands offering the usual fare like pizzelle and fried Oreos, a beer tent and raffles. A weeklong Super 50/50 offers a chance to win a big payout, with nightly hourly 50/50s available as well.

Live entertainment rounds out the event, with karaoke and jazz ensembles earlier in the week and Aly & Raphael Giglio Praise Band with the Sorochan Family Concert Thursday; DJ Steve rocking tunes from the ’50s and ’60s Friday; and Crossroads Mission Band presenting secular and religious hits to close out the fair Saturday.

Wristbands are available each night for $37.