Julius Messina

Julius (Jules) Messina, 94, passed away at home July 17, 2023, with his loving and devoted wife and daughter at his side. He was born in Irvington and lived in Lincroft in the home he built and loved for the past 66 years.

Jules had a strong work ethic. He was a project manager for Kaslow & Jeffrey Construction for 40 years, retiring in 1993. Jules was a communicant of St. Catharine Church, Holmdel, and actively served on committees.

Jules was predeceased by his parents, John and Lillian Messina, and his brother Charles and his wife Grace. He is survived by Ellen, his loving wife of 73 years, and loving daughter Linda, who were his caregivers. Jules is also survived by his brother John and his wife Toni, and nieces and nephews.

Jules was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and loyal friend. He was a true gentleman – selfless, kind, caring, patient and always ready to help. His big heart and wonderful smile will always be remembered.

Services were private. For messages of condolence, please visit Jules’ page of tributes at holmdelfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the July 27 – August 2, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.