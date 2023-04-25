Kevin G. Cieri, 64, of Ocean Township, died at his home surrounded by his family April 3, 2023. He was born Jan. 25, 1959 and raised in West Long Branch and had lived in Long Branch before moving to Ocean in 2020.

He loved music and enjoyed attending live concerts around the Monmouth County area, specifically in Asbury Park and the summer concert series at Pier Village and the West End sections of Long Branch. Kevin spent many years being a DJ at the Bar Bombay and was a huge fan of singing karaoke; his go-to song was “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra.

Kevin was a fan of KC and the Sunshine Band, the Village People, Blue Oyster Cult and The Infernos, often sharing good times at their concerts with his wife and children.

An incredible writer and storyteller, Kevin had a great following on his Jersey Shore Retro blog. He was also an avid fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees.

Kevin loved to travel with his family, whether it be a day trip out to Princeton or New Hope, Pennsylvania, or a lengthy stay at their favorite vacation spots. He will always be remembered as a “gentle man.”

Kevin was a graduate of Shore Regional High School and Glassboro State College. He received his master’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. Kevin worked for the federal government for 35 years before retiring as an I.T. project manager for Veterans Affairs. Kevin was an exempt member of the West Long Branch Fire Company #2. He served as the chairman of the Long Branch Cable Commission for 15 years and served as a board member for Coastal Communities.

Kevin was predeceased by his father Joseph J. Cieri and his brother Brian Cieri.

Surviving are his wife Pauline Lagrotteria Cieri; their children, Anne Marie Cieri and Christian Cieri; his mother Phyllis Cieri; his brother Joseph Cieri; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Meredith Cieri, Barbara and Ken LePosa, Maria and Tony Maiorca, Joe and Sue Lagrotteria, Angela and Michael Irene; as well many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was April 10 at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, Long Branch. A funeral service was April 11 at the funeral home. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in honor of Kevin may be directed to the Human Rights Campaign at give.hrc.org; the Monmouth County SPCA at 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 or monmouthcountyspca.org; or the VNA, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or vnahg.org.

The article originally appeared in the April 13 – 19, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.