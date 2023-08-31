Local Target Stores Targeted by Bomb Threats

Another wave of bomb threats were made against Target across the nation this week, including one at the Middletown store. A similar campaign occurred in June. Stephen Appezzato

By Stephen Appezzato

MIDDLETOWN – A wave of bomb threats disrupted Target stores across the nation Tuesday, Aug. 29, including at New Jersey outlets in Middletown, Brick and Clark.

“The Middletown Twp. Police responded to the Target Department store yesterday in regard to a report of a bomb threat,” Chief Paul Bailey confirmed in a statement to The Two River Times.

Law enforcement officials evacuated the store and investigated the matter. So far, no bombs have been found at any of the locations.

“Our agency always operates with the utmost caution and concern for the safety and well-being of both residents of and visitors to our community. Incidents, such as what was reported yesterday, are taken very seriously,” Bailey said.

Similar threats were made in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. Officials in these locations speculate the wave of threats is part of a nationwide hoax.

What prompted the wave at this time remains unknown.

In June, the nationwide retailer received numerous bomb threats in response to its celebration of Pride Month. Promotions and advertising geared toward the LGBTQ community may have triggered right-wing activists to launch a wave of threats against the company, focusing on threats to individual stores, according to many national news sites. While no explosives were recovered during those incidents, they disrupted Target operations and caused many evacuations.

No confirmation has been made that this wave of bomb threats was tied to the June incidents.

While the threats have been unfounded, officials around the nation are still investigating the root of this wave.

“Our response is a coordinated effort to ensure the safety of everyone present and the security of the involved property,” said Bailey.

This article originally appeared in the August 31 – September 6, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.