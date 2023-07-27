Lucille Brothers, English and drama teacher at Middletown Township High School, peace and political activist, watercolorist, yoga instructor, masseuse, free thinker, independent spirit, lover of nature and all things great and small, passed away July 22, 2023, at the age of 100.

Born March 6, 1923, to Edith (Forschner) Kenny and Thomas Joseph Dwyer Kenny in Albany, New York, Lucille grew up on State Street during the Great Depression. She went to Albany High School where she studied four years of Latin, then went to the State University of New York at Albany, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and education. After teaching at Albany High School for two years, she went on to receive an MFA in French theatre from Fordham University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in New York City – at a time when most women were at home raising children.

As an aspiring actress, Lucille lived in the Henry Hudson Hotel and waitressed at Schraft’s in New York City before landing a job performing in summer stock theatre on Long Beach Island. That summer of 1950, Lucille starred in Strindberg’s “Miss Julie” and, more importantly, met fellow actor John Wesley Brothers, with whom she would co-star for many years. It was a whirlwind romance and they were soon married and had three children.

The family moved often, due to John’s job with the B&O Railroad. Lucille taught high school English and drama in many cities, directed high school plays, and was a mentor for many of the young men and women in her classes: a strong, independent, intelligent woman with a big heart and a beautiful, unapologetic smile.

In her 50s, while teaching at Middletown Township High School, Lucille felt the call to become more politically active and to make the world a better place. She retired in 1978, sold her house, amicably ended her marriage, and moved from New Jersey to a group house in Washington, D.C. There she became a licensed yoga instructor and a masseuse; and along with her best friend Patricia Axelrod, worked with Women’s Strike For Peace. She frequently marched on the Pentagon to protest military involvement abroad and to promote world peace and human rights for everyone. She also protested far and wide against nuclear arms and the toxicity of war. One of the first women to introduce herself as “Ms.” Lucille was also a staunch supporter of women’s rights.

In the 1980s, wanting to help the people of Nicaragua and opposed to the U.S. government’s policies there, Lucille enrolled in an accelerated LPN course and became a nurse in one year, then took an immersion class in Spanish and learned the language in six months. She went to the mountains of Nicaragua and volunteered in any capacity she could to help the people there who were suffering.

Coming back to D.C., Lucille continued her political activism. She bought a stripped-down van, had it fitted with a bed, refrigerator, sink, closet and cupboards, and hit the road. She traveled anywhere her heart led her and anywhere she felt she could contribute and make a difference. This led her to Nova Scotia, New Mexico and California, among other places, until she settled in Tucson, Arizona, where she worked with Native Americans and rekindled her love and talent for watercolor. She volunteered at museums as a docent and dedicated time to painting. The works of art she produced in the 10 years she lived there were beautiful homages to the life she was surrounded by and many of the pieces sold at local art exhibits.

Lucille moved to Texas and lived with daughter Gail and her husband Gus as he dealt with Parkinson’s. Lucille’s compassion, nursing training, and deep love helped her daughter and son-in-law tremendously. While in Texas, Lucille volunteered in the community in whatever capacity she could, to do whatever was needed to help those less fortunate than she.

In 2007 at the age of 84, Lucille moved back to New Jersey and lived in an apartment at Wesleyan Arms in Red Bank, volunteering “to help the old people” at the senior center, and was appointed to a mayoral committee for the Borough of Red Bank. She babysat her grandchildren and helped her son Geof and his wife Michelle with daily chores. She also went to see her daughter Julia, an actress in New York City, never missing an opening night.

As a spiritual person, if asked, Lucille would say, “I am an Episcoplian.” But she was also deeply moved by other religions – the simplicity of the Methodists, the passion of the Baptists, and the ancient rituals of the Buddhists, among others. She felt a profound connection with Native American culture and celebrated Mother Earth and The Great Spirit. She found a home away from home with the Quakers in Shrewsbury, attending the Sunday Friendship Meetings whenever possible.

In 2017, Lucille moved to a nursing home in Shrewsbury where earlier this year, she and her family joyously celebrated her 100th birthday. On Saturday, July 22, 2023, with her son and two daughters at her side, she peacefully took her last breath and joined The Great Spirit.

Mentor, teacher, healer, activist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend: Lucille touched the lives of so many. She was a maverick for human rights, inspiring others to do what is needed in the world around them. She was a shining example of what it is to live a kind and generous life.

Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Thomas Kenny, and her ex-husband John Wesley Brothers Jr. She is survived by her three children, Geoffrey (Michelle) Brothers of Red Bank; Dr. Gail Brothers (Edward Porter) of Fort Worth, Texas; and Julia Brothers of New York City. She is also survived by grandchildren Marlena Brothers Frank of Fair Haven; Theresa (Ben) Lardiere of Rumson; and Everett Brothers of New York City; her three great-grandchildren, Catalina, Delilah and Ruby Frank; her cousin Wilma (Jon) Kraus of Brooklyn; cousin Wendy Kraus of Montclair; best friend Patricia Axelrod of Las Vegas, Nevada; and other extended family and friends.

There will be a celebration of Lucille’s life at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at John E. Day Funeral home in Red Bank.

As Lucille would often say, “We are all energy and light!”

The article originally appeared in the July 27 – August 2, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.