MaryEllen Grace King, 29, of Holmdel, died peacefully July 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

MaryEllen was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. She was loving, sensitive, delightful, and joyful, and treasured being around family. MaryEllen enjoyed everything Disney, especially “Mary Poppins” and “Fantasia.” She delighted in Nancy Drew audio books, ladies’ gossip, and classical music. The holidays were a special time for MaryEllen, particularly Thanksgiving, Christmas and the big Memorial Day Weekend parties held at her home.

MaryEllen attended the Children’s Center of Monmouth County in Neptune Township for more than 20 years.

Challenged with multiple disabilities, MaryEllen was an inspiration to all who encountered her. She exuded joy and grace. MaryEllen taught patience, kindness and unconditional love without ever speaking a word. Her caregivers of many years, Kathleen, Kelly, Allison and Kris, ensured that MaryEllen lived the life of a queen – pampered, loved and adored.

MaryEllen was a direct descendant of John Guild, who came to America in 1632. She was predeceased by her dear brother Brian Peter, by her maternal grandparents, Rita and Edward McCarron, by her paternal grandparents, Ottilie and Henry King, and by her uncles, John King and Patrick King.

She is survived by her loving parents, David and Katherine McCarron King of Holmdel; brother Sean and his wife Kaitlin and their children Eamon, Emma and Brendan of Ladera Ranch, California; brother Stephen of New York, New York; step-grandmother Patricia Poe King of St. Augustine, Florida; 38 aunts and uncles, and more than 70 cousins.

MaryEllen will be remembered and treasured by all who knew her, all of whom have inconsolable hearts that have been broken by her passing.

Visitation in celebration of MaryEllen’s life was July 13 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 14 at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider donating in MaryEllen’s name to the St. Benedict Church St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

The article originally appeared in the July 20 – 26, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.