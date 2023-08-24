Fort Update: New County Park and More Changes for Marina Restaurant



Monmouth County has agreed to purchase a large wooded area along Hope Road in Tinton Falls on the former Fort Monmouth for use as a passive recreation area. Elizabeth Wulfhorst

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

FORT MONMOUTH – A 23.78-acre wooded area between Hope and Pinebrook roads in the Tinton Falls section of Fort Monmouth is being purchased by the county for a new passive recreation park. The site is largely trees and wetlands with no structures and will remain preserved open space.

By unanimous vote Aug. 16, the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), approved entering into a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the site with Monmouth County for the price of $63,000. The property was appraised at $90,000. The amount the county will pay was calculated via a process known as Local Beneficial Use evaluation. FMERA established the process in 2016 for localities interested in purchasing fort properties for public use. The county’s proposal achieved a score of 633 from FMERA professional staff, officials said.

“An LBU score can be up to 1,000 points, with a maximum discount of 40 percent of the appraised value,” explained Sarah Giberson, FMERA’s senior marketing and real estate development officer. “The county’s project received a 30 percent discount. The score was on the lower end because they scored lower in the categories of ‘sustains or creates jobs for municipality/county,’ ‘regional fiscal impact,’ and ‘reduces FMERA infrastructure or demolition costs.’ This is a preservation initiative, so there aren’t jobs, revenue or demo associated with the project.”

The county is expected to invest approximately $5,000 to improve the property, primarily via landscaping, which could include an allowable wetlands boardwalk and/or walking path. According to Giberson, the land will not be developed and there are “no carve-outs (areas of environmental concern held back by the Army) associated with this property.”

The site abuts property already owned by the county, including the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, and will be connected to those parcels.

“I’m pleased maintaining open space is still very much on our agenda,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, the county’s liaison to FMERA for over 10 years and an early pioneer of open space preservation in New Jersey. Burry was responsible for procuring the fort’s former Early Learning Center for the recreation center. “These accessible facilities will expand and enhance the county’s park system and provide life-enhancing beneficial recreation for residents.” The fort’s Anthem Place residential development, in modernized former Officers Housing, is also nearby.

The county is now in the 90-day “due diligence” phase, during which a proposed buyer examines the site prior to proceeding with the purchase. That time frame can be extended an additional 30 days if needed. Closing could occur within 30 days after completion of due diligence. Utilities are not anticipated to be needed at the site. Electrical service could be arranged with Jersey Central Power & Light if required.

The Riverside Marina Restaurant was scheduled to open in June but plans were put on hold when the manager withdrew. The eatery plans to open this month. Laura D.C. Kolnoski

Restaurant at Fort’s Former Marina to Reopen

After Temporary Closure

Just as reports in June of the rebranding and reopening of Riverside Marina Restaurant at Oceanport’s Wharf Park that once served the fort’s military personnel came out, the new manager unexpectedly withdrew, and the doors closed again.

But those doors are expected to swing open within the next few days, still with Mystic Lobster as part of the food service, now with an Italian twist.

Phil Tretola, CEO of Mystic Lobster Roll Company, was already involved in Riverside Marina Restaurant through the departed manager, who held a Mystic Lobster franchise she never utilized. When she left, Tretola reached out to fellow restaurateur Anthony Dagostino, owner of Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House in West Orange. Dagostino will be part owner in Oceanport, partnering with the Criscione family, who purchased the site from FMERA and spent years renovating it after it was almost destroyed in Super Storm Sandy. Dagostino, who also owned the Pour House in West Orange and The Boiler Room in Garfield, will bring his Essex County chef to teach new staff at Riverside Marina to make Mama Dag’s homemade pastas.

“We will have a seafood-based Italian menu with fresh fish delivered daily,” Tretola told The Two River Times, adding Dagostino already owns a liquor license, so vetting by the state’s Division of Alcohol & Beverage Control should proceed smoothly.

“Anthony and I have close to 80 years’ restaurant experience between us,” Tretola said. “We are fully committed to being in Oceanport for a very long time to come.” The Mystic Lobster Roll Company is named for Mystic Island in Ocean County where Tretola began his food business. Today he has 31 franchised locations in six states.

“Phil continues to be a great help and support to all of us,” said Jessica (Criscione) Sarnack. “We are very excited to welcome back our loyal customers.”

The restaurant’s website is also being redesigned, Tretola said.

This article originally appeared in the August 24 – 30, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.