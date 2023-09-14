Paul M. Marmer, 87, of Hazlet, passed away Sept. 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in 1936 to the late Fanny and Murray Marmer in Brooklyn and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Paul was a graduate of Hunter College where he received his bachelor’s degree before becoming a Certified Public Accountant. Paul spent his 50-year career at Generation One Co. in New York, retiring as CFO.

Paul was a resident of Hazlet for 55 years with his beloved wife of 64 years, Marilyn. He was active in his community, serving as Hazlet Youth Athletic League treasurer and president and coaching football, baseball and basketball.

Paul enjoyed skiing with his family and friends at their house in Wyndham. They were up in the mountains every weekend from November to April. He also enjoyed fishing, playing tennis and taking family trips to Maine, Cape May, and the Caribbean.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paul was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64-plus years, Marilyn Marmer; his children, Bonnie Maher and husband Joe of Howell, Scott Marmer of Absecon, and Gary Marmer and wife Laurie of Howell; his grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren and Bobby, Alyssa and Ryan, Jordyn and husband Brian, Ryan and wife Sarah, Logan, Stephanie, Michael and Rachel; and his two adorable great-grandchildren, Lennon and Brody.

A funeral service was held Sept. 7 at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Burial followed at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Morganville.

This article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.