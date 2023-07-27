Paul William Switaj, 77, of Holmdel, passed away July 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late Grace (Spinelli) and Joseph Switaj.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Paul was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and St. Peter’s College. Paul’s dedication to serving his country led him to put his career on hold during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he was an accountant for Touche Ross and Co., but soon ventured out to establish a successful accounting firm, Connolly, Switaj, Fogler & Co. in Holmdel.

On July 19, 1969, Paul married the love of his life, Judith. They began their journey in Aberdeen, raising their growing family before settling in Holmdel in 1986. Paul found immense joy in playing golf, reminiscing about his rounds at Pebble Beach and working on his short game at the Shore Club in Cape May Court House. He spent memorable summers at his home in Avalon, cherished his walks in Holmdel Park and, above all, treasured every moment spent with his beloved family.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife Judith and his children, Brian and Mark (Kevin Fletcher). He is also survived by his siblings, Ronald Switaj and Janice Lenahan, as well as niece and nephews Lexy, Michael and Chris Lenahan.

Visitation was held July 21 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 22 at St. Benedict Church, Holmdel. Following the service, an entombment took place at St. Gabriel’s Mausoleum, Marlboro.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org in Paul’s memory.

The article originally appeared in the July 27 – August 2, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.