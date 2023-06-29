Peter Evans Ricker, 78, of Red Bank, formerly of Rumson and Fair Haven, passed away peacefully in Red Bank April 25, 2023.

Born August 1, 1944, in Michigan, Peter was the eldest of five children born to Linda (Evans) and Arthur J. Ricker, M.D. Following his father’s wartime service in the Army, the family then moved to New Hope, Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood.

After attending Solebury School and then Franklin and Marshall College, Peter started his career in business. Initially taking a position with General Motors, his duties included time spent working at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City. From there he began a long and distinguished career in commercial real estate development, asset management and leasing that spanned over 50 years and involved the leadership of national real estate companies both in New York and Chicago. He became well known throughout the industry as a highly respected real estate executive and trusted advisor.

Peter began his real estate career in New York City at Helmsley-Spear in the early 1970s. He quickly rose to prominence by successfully leasing the mostly vacant 2.5 million-square-foot One Penn Plaza during a difficult economic time. He was instrumental in the formation of the Helmsley Organization’s brokerage group and its expansion throughout the East Coast. In the ’90s while at the helm of The Galbreath Company, in addition to spearheading many other successful and award-winning development projects, he partnered with General Electric Investments and The Trump Organization to redevelop the Gulf & Western building into the renowned Trump International Hotel and Tower. By 1998 he was at the reins of Douglas Elliman Commercial orchestrating the acquisition of Chicago-based Miglin-Beitler which then transformed into MB Real Estate, where he led for more than 20 years as chairman and CEO until recently retiring this year. He was instrumental in navigating the growth of MB Real Estate into a highly regarded real estate service provider with a national presence.

In support of the commercial real estate industry, Peter served on New York University’s Advisory Council, was active on The Real Estate Board of New York’s Brokers Committee and was a member of the highly respected Counselors of Real Estate.

For his many charitable contributions and achievements in business, he received The Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award, Young Men/Women’s Real Estate Association’s Man of the Year Award, was recognized by Inc. Magazine as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, received the Building with Books Global Impact Award, and received an honor for contributions to the city by the Chicago Architecture Foundation.

Peter touched the lives of so many in every way. He cared tremendously about the people in his life, whether family, his friends (whom he thought of as family) or many co-workers at the firms he led over his career. They often said he was more than a leader and colleague; Peter was a mentor and friend.

Peter also cherished his leisure time spent with friends and family. He traveled, enjoyed fishing and boating, and playing cards. He was a member of Navesink Country Club and loved the game of golf which he played as often as he could.

Most importantly Peter was a loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. With all the honors and success in business, for Peter his biggest accomplishment was his family and the people with whom he chose to surround himself. Affectionally known as Dad, Pops, Pop-Pop and by members of The Big Three as “Charlie.”

Peter is survived by his sons Peter Jr. (Susan), Gere (Leigh) and William; his grandchildren, Alley Henderson (Chuck), Dan and Harry; his great-grandson Charlie; his siblings, Art Ricker (Joan), Mary Iking (Leo), Daniel Ricker and Ann Ricker; as well as many beloved nephews and nieces.

In accordance with his wishes, Peter will be returning home to be laid to rest alongside his parents at the Solebury Friends Meeting in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service for family and friends to celebrate his life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. July 15 at Solebury Friends Meeting, 2680 Sugan Road, New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Donations can be made in Peter’s memory to one of the following causes he supported through the years: Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation at damonrunyon.org or New Hope Historical Society at newhopehistorical.org (Peter’s father was a founding member).

The article originally appeared in the June 29 – July 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.