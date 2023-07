Peter Salazar, 65, of Tinton Falls, passed away June 6, 2023. He was born May 22, 1958, in the Bronx, New York.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Anna H. Tirado and Benigo Salazar, his sister Dianna and brother Richard.

He is survived by his children, Justin and Monica, and his brothers Ben, William and Jack.

The article originally appeared in the June 29 – July 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.