Philip G. Auerbach, 90, of Tinton Falls died peacefully July 31. In his final days, he was surrounded by his entire family, including his wife, three children and all nine grandchildren.

Phil was born in Newark to Samuel Auerbach and Nettie (Walsh) Auerbach. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1950. Athletics were the key to his youth, specifically anything that could be tackled, punched or pinned to a mat. He played football for

The Ohio State University under legendary coach Woody Hayes, boxed in the Golden Gloves, won the Ohio state wrestling championship, and was voted by the women of Ohio State as the campus’ Golddiggers’ King.

Upon graduation in 1954, he refused an officer’s commission in the military and instead chose to enlist as a private. A Korean War veteran, he spent his two years in the Army mainly playing football in Hawaii.

He received a full scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania Law School, graduating in 1959 as a member of the Law Review.

Phil practiced law in the Red Bank area for more than 50 years. He designed a Skills and Methods course and taught trial techniques at Rutgers Law School and at universities around the country. He was a founder of the Trial Attorneys of New Jersey as well as the Monmouth County Inns of Court. During the course of his career, he received numerous awards for his work in the law.

Outside of work, Phil was a devoted husband of 61 years to Cynthia (Mindel) Auerbach, and together they raised their family in Fair Haven. His loves in life were numerous. First and foremost was his love for his wife, children and grandchildren. But a close second was his abiding love for Ohio State football and the Philadelphia Eagles. Phil also loved Absolut Vodka, Oreo cookies, his beloved second home in the Berkshires, talking to strangers and traveling with friends.

In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his loving family: daughter Lisa and her husband John Schwallie; son Jon and his wife Selina Pandolfi; and daughter Lauren and her husband Mike Capitani; as well as nine grandchildren: Lucas, Emilia and Theodora Schwallie; Tommaso, Isabella and Maria Carolina Auerbach; and Sachie, Ailinn and Vivi Capitani.

A celebration of Phil’s life will be held for family and friends at the Molly Pitcher Inn between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The article originally appeared in the August 3 – 10, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.