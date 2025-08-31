Philip S. Nuttall, beloved husband, son, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away Aug. 12, 2025. Phil’s gentle spirit, keen intellect and quiet strength will be forever cherished by those fortunate enough to have known him.

Born and raised in Middletown, Philip’s life was rooted in community and family. He attended Middletown High School, where his curiosity and love of learning were evident to all who knew him. Eager to better understand the human mind and spirit, Philip pursued his studies in psychology at Wagner College, earning his degree and embarking on a lifelong journey of discovery and compassion.

Phil found joy in life’s simple yet profound pleasures. He was an avid baker, delighting family and friends with the comforting aroma and taste of his homemade breads. His hands were equally at home in the garden, tending to flowers and plants with patience and care. Philip’s heart was always open to animals, especially his cherished cats, who brought him endless companionship. Reading was another passion of his and he could devour several books a month.

Phil loved to capture the quiet beauty of the world around him through his photography. Many weekends were spent driving with Diane, his devoted wife, as they explored new and interesting places together, a testament to their shared sense of adventure and love of life’s hidden gems.

Philip is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his two brothers-in-law; his sister-in-law; four nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Though reserved by nature, Phil’s dry sense of humor, wisdom and steadfast presence enriched the lives of all his family and friends.

Honoring Phil’s wishes and his deeply private nature, there will be no formal service. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for any thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To honor Philip’s memory, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or the Associated Humane Society in Tinton Falls at ahscares.org/tinton-falls-shelter, causes close to his heart.

Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The article originally appeared in the August 28 – September 3, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.