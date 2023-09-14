Proposed Development at Monmouth Park Gallops On

The proposed development at Monmouth Park would consist of a 306-unit age-restricted residential community, a 200-room hotel and entertainment amenities. Courtesy JEMB Realty

By Stephen Appezzato

OCEANPORT – The Oceanport Planning and Zoning Board heard about the most recent plans for an age-restricted development, hotel and entertainment amenities at Monmouth Park at a meeting Sept. 12.

Real estate magnate Morris Bailey, joined by members of his company JEMB Realty, Monmouth Park operator Dennis Drazin, professional engineers and an attorney representing the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, presented the updated site plans to the borough for a courtesy review.

Monmouth Park and the adjacent parking lot across Oceanport Avenue are owned by the state, so development on these lots is not subject to local zoning laws or approval.

Following a review from borough planner Kendra Lelie and a public hearing in front of the borough council in July, the developers reworked multiple aspects of the project in the interest of residents.

The number of rental units in the development was reduced from 388 to 306. Additionally, plans for three-bedroom dwellings were scrapped to lower the population density of the lots.

The layout of the development was adjusted so only two of the residential buildings would border local roadways. Additionally, the height of these buildings was reduced, with taller buildings relocated further into the lot, to better blend the development into the surrounding residential area.

Twenty percent of the rental units are still slated for affordable housing, although the number of units that would contribute to Oceanport’s affordable housing quota under the Fair Share housing law remains unclear.

Plans for the eight-story 200-room hotel, age-restricted development and entertainment facility were originally unveiled to the Oceanport mayor and council in July. The project, which is broken into two phases, was conceived as a way of securing financial stability for the future of Monmouth Park.

Developer JEMB Realty presented the latest project revisions to the Oceanport Planning and Zoning Board. Changes were made to reduce the residential housing density and better blend the development into the surrounding neighborhood. Courtesy JEMB Realty

For years the racetrack received millions in state subsidies on a yearly basis. With the future of the subsidies unknown, racing officials looked to create a more reliable long-term stream of income.

When the developers first publicly presented the project two months ago, they vowed to collaborate with local officials and residents to avoid potential friction. Residents aired concerns about the development, issues echoed at the courtesy hearing in front of the planning and zoning board.

“Based on the renderings, it looks like you’re trying to stick Pier Village in the middle of Oceanport. We absolutely do not need this project,” said resident Leonard Altomare, who also took issue with the rental units, suggesting they should be for-sale units instead.

“I think we have an upscale area here and you can build less homes (and) sell them for more,” he said.

“I’m not sure why we would need an eight-story hotel here,” said resident Irene Elliott.

“Do you really think that we’re going to have that many people coming?” she asked the developers.

“I had an issue with the three-story residential, now you’re talking an eight-story hotel. I think that is very out of line with what is the surrounding area and I don’t really see the need for it,” Elliott said.

Both Elliott and Altomare also voiced concerns about the foreseeable traffic impact the development would have on the borough, one shared by other residents.

As captain of the borough’s first aid and rescue squad, Fred Filippone asked about accessibility for emergency professionals.

“Are they going to have elevators in these units? Are they going to be able to fit my cots in these units? Because if I can’t get a cot in the unit, it’s going to be harder for me,” he said.

Filippone anticipated that first aid squad calls would significantly increase as a result of the senior development and hotel. “There’s nothing I can do about that, but we will work together with you,” he said.

The article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.