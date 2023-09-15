Red Bank Catholic Student with Ecuadorian Roots Curates Family’s Art Collection



Madeline Carpenter and her grandmother Berthalina Vincent Moore.

Courtesy Madeline Carpenter

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez

RED BANK – Madeleine Carpenter, a Red Bank Catholic senior, may not speak Spanish fluently, and her last name may not be Latine, but she is celebrating her Ecuadorian roots this Hispanic Heritage Month by curating an art exhibit titled “Con Ojos Propios” which translates to “Through Our Eyes.”

The exhibit, which features Maddie’s family’s art collection, will be held at Frameworks Gallery, located at 135 Monmouth St., with an opening reception, open to the public, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. The exhibit will run through Oct. 27, thanks to the support of Frameworks owner Stephen McMillion.

Maddie, who lives in Monmouth Beach, grew up surrounded by her maternal Ecuadorian grandmother’s art collection, often wondering what many of the pieces signified.

Her grandmother, Berthalina Vincent Moore, who immigrated to the United States in the 1960s, has amassed a collection of pieces from some of Ecuador’s most prestigious artists, including Oswaldo Guayasamin, Eduardo Kingman, Gonzalo Crow, Jose Unda and Pablo Cabrera. The exhibit includes various paintings, sculptures, ceramics and tapestries, most of which are from her grandmother’s personal collection.

The idea of researching the artwork, telling the stories behind them and sharing them with a wider audience was one born from Maddie and her mother. “My mom always wanted to do this,” she said of the art that graced the walls of her mother’s childhood home.

“And I said we could really make it possible.”

“The idea sparked my interest in the paintings,” she said. “I looked at them a little closer. I’ve always been curious about them.”

In the summer of 2022 Maddie and her mother traveled to Quito where, in addition to visiting family, they met with her grandmother’s friend Mayra Casares, a hotel owner who helped them get in touch with many of the artists.

The title of the exhibit came from an interview Maddie did with Pablo Cabrera, a noted Ecuadorian artist and professor in a thriving young artist community. Cabrera said it was important for the country’s art community to break free from the tradition of following European influences, and encourage Ecuadorian artists to create their own aesthetic using their own perspective and experiences.



Art by Luis Alvear. Courtesy Madeline Carpenter

In meeting with Cabrera and several young artists, Maddie learned that her Spanish language skills were not so bad and the artists were thrilled to display some of their pieces and showcase the next generation of talent in Ecuador.

The artists include Cristian Mera, Pamela Corrales and Luis Alvear, who painted the title piece for the exhibit. Select pieces will be available for sale.

“Going to Ecuador and speaking with these artists, I learned their significance,” Maddie said. “They are powerful expressions of a country’s historical oppression, geographic importance, and a look into day-to-day life,” she said.

“Learning about them helps me connect to my family’s heritage.”

Although art appreciation was never in the forefront of Maddie’s mind – she has always been more interested in music and plays piano, guitar and violin – she thinks a trip or two to a fine arts museum may be in order.

As she balances a full schedule of classwork and playing volleyball for RBC, Maddie finds herself thinking about college and perhaps studying humanities or engineering or even law. “I’m excited about the future,” she said.

No R.S.V.P is necessary for the opening reception. Ecuadorian food and drinks will be served at the reception, compliments of FUZE eatery in Eatontown.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

This article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.