Red Bank Dreams What Marine Park Could Be

A conceptual layout for Red Bank’s Marine Park was designed by the Baltimore-based branch of Kimley Horn, and is the result of public requests for increased access to the Navesink River. Photo courtesy Kimley Horn





By Chris Rotolo

RED BANK – The public could one day be lacing up skates and enjoying new seasonal activities along the Navesink River if a recently unveiled concept plan for Marine Park is realized.

Council president Erik Yngstrom said New York City’s Bryant Park, once a forlorn public park in Midtown Manhattan that has bloomed into a dynamic cultural hub, was the inspiration behind the design presented by the Baltimore-based planning firm Kimley Horn.

The vision calls for the replacement of a riverfront parking lot with a patch of functional green space. This event lawn could be equipped with an outdoor ice rink, festival settings and vendor villages throughout the year.

“This design gives us flexibility and versatility near the riverfront,” Yngstrom said. “It lets us take a piece of valuable riverfront property and maximize its potential.”

Yngstrom said most of Marine Park’s terrain is not conducive to community functions given its hilly nature and severe slope from Union Street down to the marina, located at the end of Wharf Avenue.

But transforming the current parking area into usable space could be a culturally significant enhancement.

“That area was not meant for parking. It should be something special for our residents, who we’ve heard loud and clear. They asked for more river access and this is a way we can provide it to them. It’s an exciting opportunity,” Yngstrom added.

According to the concept plan, the area surrounding the new riverfront event lawn will remain mostly intact with an existing riverwalk traversing the Marine Park waterfront and park bench seating.

The event lawn would be raised by 2 feet from its current elevation and protected by a wall with seating which will help defend against the impact of tidal surges and nuisance flooding in the area.

The conceptual design of Marine Park, includes amenities like a versatile event lawn where a public parking lot currently sits, and a potential riverboat attraction near the park’s observation pier. Photo courtesy Kimley Horn



Red Bank RiverCenter oversees popular annual events like the International Beer, Wine & Food Festival, Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival and musical attractions like StreetLife and Red Bank Rocks. Executive director James Scavone said the concept plan, among other initiatives, would make Marine Park a much more attractive destination.

“The design certainly fits in with (RiverCenter’s) strategic plan to develop the waterfront and certainly makes it easier for organizations to host events down there,” Scavone said. “The flexibility will help make the park a little more active, rather than a passive space.”

In the proposed concept plan, the 86-stall parking lot would be relocated to the site of the park’s old tennis courts.

The courts, which are situated between Marine Park and the historic Monmouth Boat Club, have fallen into a state of disrepair after suffering severe damage from Super Storm Sandy.

According to Yngstrom, once paved over and lined, the tennis court parcel could hold approximately 70 parking spaces.

As for the relocation of the courts, Red Bank Recreation director Charlie Hoffman said it’s still a topic of discussion.

“That’s the million dollar question. We have other park improvement projects that are in the works around town. Could they include a new set of tennis courts? It’s a possibility. We’re certainly going to take a good look at what would work elsewhere,” Hoffman said.

Borough administrator Ziad Shehady praised the concept plan, but stressed that at this point, it’s nothing more than a conceptual design and the borough is merely at the beginning of a long process.

“We’re just at the beginning stages of the overall project to see what is possible and to ascertain which of those possibilities is of greatest interest to the community and the vision desired for the future of Red Bank,” Shehady said.

Additionally, Shehady said he is currently crafting recommendations and a course of action to present to Mayor Pasquale Menna and the governing body as a way to move forward with this development effort.

A timeline for the project will be contingent upon funding, which Shehady said would include grant funding and bonding.

“The estimated project costs have to be developed and that will determine the construction layout and whether it’s completed in phases or all at once. But costs still have to be estimated and other funding sources, including private sources, will be explored,” Shehady added.

Shehady said the concept plan does include elements that could be fee-based, which could help offset the construction costs.

The design included a riverboat attraction Yngstrom said could remain stationary and offer patrons refreshments and a riverside dining option, or even have the potential to launch from the Marine Park pier for paid boat rides along the Navesink.

“There are elements that could be sponsored or privately operated,” Shehady said. “However, those ideas would be part of our operations planning, and discussions are forthcoming on that as well.”