Retired Rumson Police Chief Honored at Borough Hall

Mayor Joe Hemphill with retired Police Chief Scott Paterson honoring him for his years of service to the Rumson community. Maryann Baret

By Maryann Baret

RUMSON – Instead of a freezing day in February diving into the Atlantic Ocean for the annual Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge, it was a warm September evening when the community recognized Police Chief Scott Paterson for taking the “plunge” into retirement.

During the borough council meeting Sept. 19, Paterson was honored for his 30-year commitment to serving Rumson, the last 10 as chief.

In attendance were many county officials, including Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso, Sheriff Shaun Golden, Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives John McCabe. Many active and retired chiefs across Monmouth County, including current Chiefs Association President Michael Kelly, active and retired Rumson police, fire and EMS professionals, family, friends, and community supporters came out to honor Paterson.

Mayor Joseph K. Hemphill started the honors by noting Paterson’s role in the community and thanking him for his service. Kelly presented him with the Four Pillars Award which recognizes the association’s foundation of commitment, integrity, professionalism and experience, all attributes Paterson has epitomized over the years. Paterson was the president of the Chiefs Association in 2018.

Kelly also praised Paterson for being instrumental in gathering and guiding the Human Relations Board and organizing the county’s faith-based leaders to grow their relationship with the police community.

McCabe presented Paterson with the Stand the Line Award, a traditional rite of passage commemorating the chief’s commitment and service. McCabe thanked Paterson for his partnership with the prosecutor’s office in many ways over the years.

Current Rumson Chief of Police Jeffrey S. Nixon completed the accolades by highlighting Paterson’s activities outside the police force, including his many years as the top individual fundraiser for the annual Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics New Jersey and his conservation efforts as a state chairman for New Jersey Ducks Unlimited.

Paterson closed out the evening, thanking everyone who was there for their support over the years and the opportunity to serve a community he loved. He said he always wanted to make sure tax dollars were spent wisely, and that it was an honor to serve the town for 30 years, noting he wouldn’t change a thing.

Paterson received a standing ovation that went on for several minutes.

The article originally appeared in the September 21 – 27, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.