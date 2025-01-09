

Robert Crofton, 78, formally of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Fair Haven, passed away Nov. 11, 2024.

Bob was born June 4, 1946, in New York City to the late Harry and Lorraine Crofton. After high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served on an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean. Upon his return, he began a career on Wall Street at AG Becker, Citibank and Merrill Lynch.

He met the love of his life, Pat, at Moriarity’s on Flatbush Avenue prior to his naval service. They married in 1969 and raised their family in Fair Haven. They spent their years in New Jersey on the dance floor and enjoying the beach with family and friends. Bob realized his dream to retire by age 50, and he and Pat relocated to their home on Hilton Head Island. There they could be found playing golf and enjoying the beach and a nice cold chardonnay in the evening. They made many wonderful memories with their six grandchildren who adored their “Bubba.”

Bob is a former member of Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club, Rumson Country Club and Country Club of Hilton Head.

He was predeceased by his wife Pat, and sisters, Kathy and Jane. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Aileen Tuorto (Greg) and Maura Smith (Chuck); grandchildren Ryan, Scout, Kerry, Abby, Quinn and Crofton; sisters Lorraine (Alex), Lynn and Terry (Ken), and brothers Jimmy (Susan) and John.

The article originally appeared in the January 9 – 15, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.