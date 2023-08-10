Sherri Brock-Misurell, 75, passed away peacefully at home with family July 28, 2023, after a life-altering struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Sherri was the beloved daughter of the late Irving and Seena Prager, originally from the Bronx, New York, and grew up in a neighborhood surrounded by family and friends. The surviving relatives from her family of origin are her brother Marc Prager and his wife Elaine, her sister Nancy and her husband Robert Klein, and her nieces and close cousins.

She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband Robert Misurell and her loving son Peter and his life partner Maureen Goergen. Sherri formed loving and meaningful relationships with Robert’s children, their spouses and grandchildren Sophia and Lucas, whom Sherri particularly adored.

Sherri was a bright, uplifting light for all who knew her and a multitalented and creative person. In her early years, she was a professional vocalist, singer and songwriter. Performing in Bologna, Italy, New Jersey, and New York she was passionate about her heartfelt and soulful singing. She took classes at the Actors Institute of New York and she was onstage with the Marlboro Theater Company. Her creativity knew no bounds: Creative Musical Party Services, mentoring singing students, conducting workshops, jewelry making, scrapbooking, clowning, designing collages and writing were just some of her talented outlets.

Though she grew up in the West, her heart and soul had roots in Eastern philosophy. She was a lifelong student of yoga, tai chi and meditation. The discipline of service was central to her humanity and spirituality. She and Robert were devotees of Amritanandamayi (Amma, “the hugging saint”). For years they attended Amma’s retreats and embraced the charitable nature of serving the poor and needy, following in the footsteps of Amma’s loving and compassionate path.

In the realm of service to others, Sherri trained as a certified massage therapist. Her professional career moved from being a performer to a psychotherapist for 25 years. Sherri worked in Jewish Family Services and moved into her own private practice in Red Bank by 2004. Her shared wisdom and loving presence were appreciated by all her clients.

Her creativity and talents ran like a river connecting all her work and relationships. She was an active member of a writing group for five years and facilitated monthly meditation groups in her home where her chanting and drumming were a centering focus. She continued to sing at sacred services and created CDs to preserve her original songs and heartfelt music.

Sherri earned a B.A. in speech and theatre from Lehman College, an M.A. in Humanities from Hofstra University and an M.S.W. from Rutgers University.

An open house memorial was held Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the home of Robert Misurell in Long Branch. Memories, photos and more can be shared at Sherri’s memorial website at sheryl-brock-misurell.forevermissed.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of The Amma Charities at amritapuri.org or a donation to Rochelle, Sherri’s loyal, loving and dedicated caregiver, who is now facing hardships of her own. Without Rochelle’s extraordinary care, the comfort and sustainability of Sherri’s last year would have been impossible for Robert to do alone. Donations can be made through Venmo to Robert Misurell.

The article originally appeared in the August 10 – 16, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.