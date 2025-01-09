

Steven Napolitani, 76, of West Long Branch, passed away Dec. 24, 2024.

Steve was born and raised in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School. After high school, he served as a cook in the U.S. Army. At 21, Steve opened Mr. Pizza Slice in Red Bank, a business he ran successfully for 44 years – so successfully that he became known as “Mr. Pizza Slice.” He was the first person in Monmouth County to sell a single slice of pizza.

As a proud business owner in Red Bank, he had so many people pass through his doors. Every single person made an impact on him and he on them. He learned from them and they learned from him. Everyone who knew him knew he made everyone feel special.

He truly had a gift. He remembered everyone that came to the shop – their name, birthday, their whole families’ birthdays, their anniversaries, what they ordered and their family history and life story.

Steve was a fighter. He was also the most determined and hardworking man anyone could know. After he survived cancer at 33, he made it his mission to stay healthy and be fit.

He always said, “Nothing feels better than the sun on your face.” He loved the beach. He loved his daughter’s sunroom. He loved his front porch. He would sit out there listening to Yankees games on his little radio, drinking a Hendricks martini. He loved when the neighbors and his friends would come by to sit and chat. He loved his poker buddies. He loved his gym buddies. He loved “AC.” He loved the Giants and the Yankees. His favorite memory was going to the Super Bowl to see his Giants in Pasadena.

Steve married his “Lamb Chop,” Geri Rendish, in 1972. They built a beautiful life and family together in West Long Branch.

Steve was predeceased by Geri, his parents, Mario and Laura Napolitani, and his sister Laurie Stoop.

Steve is survived by his children, Jodi Napolitani and her husband Mark Gesell, M.D. and their children, Bella, Luca and Gia; and Steven Napolitani Jr. and his wife Jennifer and their children Grant, Wren and Cort. He is also survived by his brother Jimmy and his companion Theresa Smeriglio; his sisters-in-law, Sandy Hage and Karen Marriott; and his brother-in-law Henry Stoop.

Visitation was Dec. 29, 2024, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian burial was offered Dec. 30 at St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch. Entombment followed at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport.

