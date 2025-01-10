St. John Vianney Tops CBA to Get Third Place in the Catholic Duals 

By Rich Chrampanis

LINCROFT – The Catholic Duals brought many of New Jersey’s top-ranked teams to the campus of Christian Brothers Academy. Delbarton showed why it is No. 1 in New Jersey with a 50-12 win over St. Peter’s Prep in the championship final.

The third-place match featured St. John Vianney and CBA. The Lancers are the defending Non-Public “B” state champions; they finished with a 49-25 win over the Colts. SJV won the first five matches and added three more pinfalls to stake its claim as the Shore’s top team, in a great position to repeat as state champs.

The Lancers had three wrestlers medal at Beast of the East, with Anthony Knox named Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning a third straight title. Patrick O’Keefe was third at 138 pounds and Jake Zaltsman placed seventh at 144. With St. Joe’s-Montvale transfer Rocco Dellagatta now eligible and dominating early in his Lancers career, SJV has two returning state champs and more who can go far in Atlantic City.

CBA will have state title contenders as well, starting with Paul Kenny, who reached the finals of the Powerade Tournament to enhance his national reputation.

St. John Vianney 49, CBA 25

138: SJV Patrick O’Keefe pins Randall Jenks (1:05) 6-0

144: SJV Jake Zalsman – Forfeit 12-0

150: SJV Dezmond Lenaghan SJV 8-1 dec. vs. William Sakoutis 15-0

157: SJV Ryan Garvish pins James Jakub (3:58) 21-0

165: SJV Cole Stangle 14-0 major vs. Brendan Boyer 25-0

175: CBA AJ Flacon 9-0 major vs. John Saraiva 25-4

190: CBA Jarred O’Neill 16-1 tech fall vs. Michael Scagnelli 25-9

215: SJV Thomas Foley pins Alexander Caiafa (2:44) 31-9

285: SJV Rocco Dellagatta forfeit 37-9

106: CBA Sean Kenny pins Julian Zargo (0:33) 37-15

113: SJV Riley Correal pins Kellen Duffy (3:25) 43-15

120: CBA Paul Kenny 9-1 major vs. Matthew Gould 43-19

126: CBA Teag Saito pins Michael Lupo (0:51) 44-25

132: SJV Anthony Knox pins Tristan Ziobro (0:14) 49-25

The article originally appeared in the January 9 – 15, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.