St. Patrick’s Day Parade a Grand Event in Rumson

Photos by Patrick Olivero



Hundreds turned out for the annual Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 9, which was a lucky day for weather and a fun day for all who turned out to cheer on the marchers. Featuring bagpipes, floats and more, the parade, first held in 2013, has grown into one of the community’s most anticipated annual traditions. A nonprofit organization, the parade honors Irish heritage while supporting the Greater Rumson community, organizers said. Over the years, it has provided financial aid to more than 22 local charities. This year, proceeds from the parade will support No Limits Cafe, a Middletown-based organization that empowers adults with intellectual disabilities through meaningful employment and job training. The parade’s 2025 Grand Marshal Christopher Rinn is the president and CEO of VNA Health Group. According to Rinn, “This event speaks to the strength of our community, our shared heritage, and our ability to come together to support organizations making a real difference.”

The article originally appeared in the March 13 – 19, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.