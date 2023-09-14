Sue Doran, 84, of Port Monmouth, passed away Sept. 7, 2023. Sue was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Wharton, a daughter of the late Edna and James Parnell. She moved to Belford as a child and lived in the Bayshore area her entire life.

Sue was a Mary Kay Cosmetics representative for many years. She was also in ticket sales for Seastreak ferry. Sue was a former member of the Port Monmouth First Aid Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling in her younger years. More recently she enjoyed quiet time at home with her family or cuddled up with a good book.

Sue loved the ocean and beach. One of her favorite places to sit and watch the boats go out was at the Spy House in Port Monmouth.

Sue will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and David Isaksen, along with her two sons, Gerald Doran Jr. and Jeff and his wife Carol Doran. Sue also leaves behind two sisters, JoAnne Dziadzio and June Hampton, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Sue was predeceased by her sister Mary O’Donnell and her longtime companion, Richard “Capt. Ike” Isaksen Services will be private, per Sue’s wishes. Please leave condolences at scottkedzfuneralhome.com/notices/Sue-Doran.

This article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.