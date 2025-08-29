Summer Still Going Strong at Atlantic City Attractions

By Laura D.C. kolnoski

ATLANTIC CITY – Monopoly City is having a banner season that’s not over yet. Here, summer lasts roughly until Halloween, weather permitting. Revenue for the nine casinos rose 10.9% in May, 6.1% in June, and 4.3% in July over last year’s figures, according to a report from the Division of Gaming Enforcement, a division of the State Attorney General’s office. Stakeholders credit city-wide improvements, events and new restaurants and attractions, along with widened beaches, courtesy of an Army Corps of Engineers yearlong replenishment project completed during the winter.

Here is an update on the latest you’ll find among Atlantic City’s attractions:

In the City

The Atlantic City Aquarium reopened this year after an extensive renovation. Laura D.C. Kolnoski

The Atlantic City Aquarium in Gardner’s Basin reopened in March, following pandemic closure and a lengthy renovation funded by the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the American Rescue Plan. Over 100 species, including sea turtles, seahorses and rays, moved in. Visitors can observe feedings and experience six touch tanks. Historic Gardner’s Basin also harbors a marina with tour boats, the Back Bay Ale House, the Gilchrest for breakfast and lunch, and views of the marina district and Coast Guard Academy.

acnj.gov/pages/aquarium

The ByrdCage, an LGBTQ+ dining and entertainment venue, opened earlier this year near Stockton University in a historic watering hole most recently home to Good Dog Bar. The inclusive two-story space was completely redecorated with whimsical bird-themed embellishments. The downstairs restaurant/piano bar serves brunch, a happy hour and light eats, while the upstairs hosts music and dancing.

byrdcageac.com

Fusion Gyms (four Pennsylvania locations) opened an expansive outdoor fitness complex between Showboat Resort and the boardwalk earlier this month, adding to the non-casino hotel’s diverse amenities. Members enjoy the latest equipment, basketball and pickleball courts, sauna, lounge area, DJ booth, VIP seating, an eatery and bar, and copious palm trees.

Since buying Showboat in 2016, developer Bart Blatstein has transformed it into a family destination comprising the Lucky Snake arcade, indoor go-kart racetrack, year-round Island Waterpark, mini-golf, billiards, roller skating and a bar.

The venue’s community outreach garnered it a $4.2 million Revitalization Grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to fund an 18,000-square-foot expansion. A new boardwalk entry, bowling alley, food and beverage offerings, and an arcade expansion are expected.

showboathotelac.com

In the Casinos

Borgata: Property-wide changes over the past two years continue. The Gypsy Bar, Izakaya, and NOW (Noodles of the World) are no more. The new Noodles, in shades of beige and brown, incorporates some of NOW’s favorite menu items with small plates, soups and noodles and chef specials. Adjacent is an enlarged and upgraded gaming area. The B Bar also underwent a refresh. Premier Night Club is scheduled to close Aug. 31, its replacement unknown at press time.

In a statement, Borgata president and COO Nik Rytterstrom called the transformations “the next phase of Borgata’s evolution.”

borgata.mgmresorts.com

Caesar’s: Spiegelworld’s The Hook, founded in Las Vegas, is now in its third year after transforming the historic Warner Theater portion of Caesar’s into one of the city’s most unique adults-only dining and entertainment venues. This summer saw an all-new burlesque-style variety show. The maritime-themed production is hosted by emcee “Dick Marlin,” introducing an international cast of performers. The three-part space includes the award-winning Superfrico Italian restaurant featuring a refreshed menu, and the Horse Dive Bar, recalling the legendary Steel Pier equine attraction of yesteryear. The Hook has become a popular choice for group outings.

spiegelworld.com/atlantic-city

Restaurateur Stephen Starr, center in pink jacket, cut the ribbon on his new Chez Frites at Ocean Casino Resort in July. Adjacent is Sunny’s, his new casual breakfast/lunch eatery. Courtesy Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort: Ocean’s $50 million improvement project created 500 new beachy “Blu” rooms and suites on formerly unused floors. The Top Golf facility has undergone a remodel and revamped its menu, food options have been added, and a high-tech indoor miniature golf course and bar are under construction. The venue hosts its first extended residency Sept. 18 to 21 and 25 to 28 when comedian Sebastian Maniscalco performs for eight nights.

As for restaurants, noted restaurateur and James Beard Award-winner Stephen Starr introduced two new dining concepts this summer: Chez Frites – “French-inspired” prix-fixe fine dining – and Sunny’s, a breakfast/brunch/ lunch spot. Starr Restaurant Group oversees over 30 restaurants, including Rats at Grounds for Sculpture.

LaScala’s Fire Italian restaurant recently replaced Serendipity III in The District, where the taco truck has been removed for additional seating and new food offerings. Founder Rob LaScala also owns The Chicken or the Egg on Long Beach Island.

theoceanac.com

Resorts: Margaritaville’s Landshark Bar & Grille is the only year-round restaurant on the sand. This summer saw the addition of an outdoor stage, dance floor, cabanas and a separate tiki bar with beach loungers and dining. The tropical setting is popular for weddings and private events.

On the boardwalk, MAYA Coastal Cocktails & Tapas debuted in late June with a Mexican vibe, indoor/outdoor seating, an ample cocktail and mocktail menu, and tequila flights. The timely Endless Summer, served in a pineapple, blends Cruzan rums, coconut water, pineapple juice, vanilla ice cream, and caramel. A Resorts spokesperson said it will stay open through October and return next year.

resortsac.com, atlanticcity.landsharkbarandgrill.com

The article originally appeared in the August 28 – September 3, 2025 print edition of The Two River Times.