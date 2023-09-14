J. Lee Delivers Both Suspense & Intrigue With ‘The Deadly Deal’

Author J. Lee’s latest book “The Deadly Deal” is a fast-paced, page-turning thriller.

By Jeffrey Bogen

J. Lee’s latest thriller, “The Deadly Deal” (Moonshine Cove Publishing, Sept. ‘23) immediately delivers action and mystery as David Centrelli, an everyday businessman working for a Richmond pharmaceutical company, learns that his best friend has perished in a New York City house fire. Less than two hours later, he’s being held at gunpoint and informed that his friend’s death was no accident. Within days, he’s a fugitive from the law and a hit list target, his home is destroyed and his past forces him to make life and death decisions.

Abruptly thrust into a world he was neither trained for nor seems likely to survive, David’s adventure over the course of one week will have readers’ heads spinning with multiple near-death experiences and mind-bending riddles. The intrigue and tension persist throughout this clever, action-packed novel.

While purely a work of fiction, the premise presents an all-too-realistic, thought-provoking conspiracy with catastrophic consequences: an arrangement between a pharmaceutical powerhouse, the insurance company backing its next blockbuster drug, and the highest levels of U.S. Government. It’s clear that Lee did his research, and as readers unravel the mystery along with David, they’ll find this scenario frighteningly believable.

Equally impressive is the way Lee incorporates David’s personal growth along the way. He has taken his character development up a notch from his previous two novels in providing a relatable protagonist with a deeper, more mysterious past that comes full circle in an explosive manner. David has no Special Forces background to help him escape death from people trained to administer it, yet Lee delivers believable, suspenseful scenes that keep him barely surviving until the next one.

But it’s the way Lee intertwines David’s backstory into the book – and shows his character’s evolution throughout it – that is most impressive. Readers will sympathize with David and connect to his story, which will make them further appreciate the difficult choices “The Deadly Deal” forces him to make. Be on the lookout for clever clues, red herrings, multiple perspectives and unexpected plot twists, as we’ve come to expect from this author’s novels.

Lee has hit yet another home run. His first two thrillers were quite impressive, but this is his best so far – a captivating blend of intriguing suspense and relatable characters told at a lightning pace. Give it a try. But be warned, both throughout the story and long after finishing it, you’ll be thankful you’re not David and wonder: What would I do?

This article originally appeared in the September 14 – 20, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.