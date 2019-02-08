Sussel Turner’s Book Aims To Help Readers Manage Stress

Jamie Sussel Turner at a recent launch of her book “Less Stress Life” at The Bungalow Hotel in Long Branch.

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez

Stress may be part of ever yone’s life, some more than others, but in her second book, “Less Stress Life: How I Went from Crazed to Calm and You Can Too,” author and Sea Bright resident Jamie Sussel Turner, M.Ed, PCC, helps readers man- age their stress instead of letting it rule them.

She points out much of what we deal with is self-inflicted stress. “And we don’t always realize there’s more we can do to control it,” she said.

Nearly 20 years ago while dealing with a good amount of stress – demanding job, commute – Sussel Turner, an award-winning author of “Less Stress Business: A Guide for Hiring, Coaching and Leading Great Employees” – was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer a month before getting married.

She continued working, commuting and doing little to slow down. “I should’ve been kinder to myself,” she said.

“It would’ve given me enough of a break. But I wasn’t able to do this.”

“A lot of it was stress put on myself as an over-achiever,” she said. “And working helped me stay sane.”

Since then, Sussel Turner has faced two more bouts of cancer, including the latest one last March while editing her book.

“I’ve been on a mission to get better at stress. In 2017 I committed to searching for stress every day for one year. Then in each stressful moment I challenged myself to find new ways to think and behave. My new state of calm has been life-changing, compelling me to write this book so I can share my method with others.”

Sussel Turner peppers “Less Stress Life” with original stories that show readers how to examine their stress, like a “stress detective,” and learn from it.

At the core of her philosophy, and the new book, is her original Less Stress Life method. Sussel Turner helps readers embrace new ways to think and behave right in the middle of stressful life moments. The book is organized around her seven original Less Stress Life Practices which include: Let it Go, Mind What Matters, Know Your Triggers, Speak Your Truth, Master Your Emotions, Stay in Play, and Choose Less Stress.

“Stay in Play came from a TED talk (I heard) on the day I was diagnosed,” she explains. “To cope with everything, our mind is like a time traveling machine. It goes to the past or the future. When you’re in rewind you’re ruminating; and when you’re in fast forward, you’re thinking about the future” and sometimes forecasting or dwelling on catastrophic or frightening events that could happen. “When you’re in play, you’re in the moment.”

For Sussel Turner, the Stay in Play method works in myriad situations: in airport lines, in chemo sessions and in life.

In addition, making a daily practice of committing to a gratitude journal and a positive mindset, does wonders.

An educator for many years, Sussel Turner was principal for Viola L. Sickles School in Fair Haven, a time she remembers favorably. “I miss the kids,” she said. “Now I enjoy running into them around town.”

Her career as a business and personal coach – which has evolved into a “less-stress coach” – has allowed her to help clients become the person they want to be. By identifying their unique stress triggers and learning new ways to respond, clients learn to live with a calmer presence and clearer focus.

“Less Stress Life” is available at River Road Books in Fair Haven. For more information visit lessstresscoach.com.