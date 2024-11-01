The Classic ‘Fiddler’ Takes the Stage at Axelrod

Bruce Sabath portraying Tevye at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. Amy Pasquantonio

By Mary Ann Bourbeau

DEAL PARK – Bruce Sabath, who portrayed Tevye in director Joel Grey’s Off Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof” – in Yiddish – will embody the character once again – in English – when the Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof” Nov. 1-24. The classic musical is based on Yiddish author and playwright Sholem Aleichem’s stories, with a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

“It’s a real joy to be able to come back to Anatevka,” said Sabath.

It was a long and winding road that brought Sabath to acting in the first place. He performed in “Fiddler” in both his high school and college productions and as much as he loved acting, he never thought it was something he could do for a living. So the Rochester, New York, native took a traditional career path; he earned an MBA and worked in finance and corporate strategy. He never lost the acting bug though, and when he became increasingly unhappy in his job, his wife convinced him to pursue his passion. He spent two years studying with some of the best acting teachers in the business. He found work in film, commercials, television programs such as “Madam Secretary” and “The Blacklist” and even starred on Broadway in “Company.”

But Tevye was always his favorite role. Sabath starred in “Fiddler” at Stages St. Louis and the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton, Florida, where he was nominated for a Carbonell Award. He even created a one-man show, “Searching for Tevye,” about his journey from Wall Street to Broadway. So when the Axelrod came calling, he didn’t hesitate to accept the role.

“I was overjoyed!” he said. “It is a challenge and a joy to play that legendary character on stage. ‘Fiddler’ is one of the best musicals ever written. Every line is so perfectly designed for maximum impact, and each song tells a fantastic story. It really does capture the flavor of the people and the struggle that existed at that time and continues to exist with people who are continually displaced across the globe. They’re trying to maintain a sense of optimism and connection in a world that is constantly changing and shattering around them.”

Bruce Sabath portraying Tevye at Stages St. Louis. Peter Wochniak

Set in a village in central Ukraine, “Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters, who is struggling against anti-Semitism, Russian aggression and sweeping change. The musical won nine Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Zero Mostel as Tevye and Beatrice Arthur as Yente the Matchmaker. It ran for nearly eight years and has since had five Broadway revivals. Sixty years later, “Fiddler” remains a celebration of resilience in the face of upheaval. Its memorable songs, “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Tradition” remind us of the joyful hope to be found even in the most uncertain times.

To honor the originality and authenticity of the show, this production will include many Jewish and Eastern European cast and creative team members. Among them is Ksana Sergienko, who plays Tzeitel. A pop star with Russian and Ukrainian roots, Sergienko was a semifinalist on “The Voice Russia.” Mariia Ivashchenko, (Hodel) has been performing in Russian theater since the age of 9 when she appeared in the musical “Nord-ost.” She has since appeared in Russian productions of “The Sound of Music” and “Mamma Mia!” She is also the Russian-dubbed voice of beloved characters like Hannah Montana and Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter. Belarus-born Yelena Shmulenson (Yente) and Allen Lewis Rickman (Lazar Wolf) are both celebrated figures in New York’s Yiddish theater scene.

The cast also features Joy Hermalyn, Sarah Coleman, Victoria Bahary, Carly Dagilis, James C. Harris, Henry Gardner, Sammy Pignalosa, Dave Fretz, Michael Daly Jr., Markos Andrew Eugenis, Evan Isabella, Benjamin Jessop, Ruth Levy, Michael Mossucco, Stanislav Raskachaev, Kitana Samme Sultan, Luke Swaller and Valeriya Voranova.

Daniel Kutner, a protégé of original “Fiddler” producer, and Harold Prince, his longtime artistic associate, will direct. Choreography is by Cindy Mora Reiser and music direction by Dan Sander-Wells. There will also be a related art exhibit in the Axelrod’s Gallery on Grant.

Tickets are $32 to $65 and may be purchased at axelrodartscenter.com.

The article originally appeared in the October 31 – November 6, 2024 print edition of The Two River Times.